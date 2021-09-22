Counselor shares substance use recovery story

Matt Lacefield describes himself as a dreamer. But 10 years ago, even he couldn’t imagine the life he has now.
If you asked him then, Lacefield thought he would have been dead by now.
Lacefield spent much of his childhood experimenting with drugs. He said he started using drugs and alcohol when he was just 9 years old, and had overdosed seven times by the time he was 15.
Now, after seven years in recovery, Lacefield has earned a bachelor’s degree from Murray State and is working on a master’s degree from Campbellsville University. He’s been married to his wife, Gabriela, for nearly six years. Inspired by Matt’s time in the foster care system, the two of them are now fostering children. He’s working as a counselor and program manager at Fuller Center in Mayfield, helping people in recovery address their substance use disorders and other coinciding mental illnesses.
“It feels like yesterday that I was who I was. That was a whole different person. Whenever someone looks at me and says, ‘I would have never dreamed you were a person in recovery,’ that’s amazing to think,” Lacefield said.
September is National Recovery Month. To raise awareness, the Purchase Area Health Connection’s Opioid Taskforce, part of the Purchase District Health Department, is highlighting a person every day in September who, like Lacefield, is in recovery. Their stories are being shared on the group’s Facebook page, @PAHCofKY, and on the health department’s Facebook page.
Lacefield said he started his recovery journey on Aug. 18, 2014, when he began long-term treatment at CenterPoint in Paducah after receiving some legal charges related to his substance use. He ended up going through treatment at the center twice due to a relapse with alcohol after his 21st birthday.
“I went through the treatment center and I realized I had to do something different,” Lacefield said.
He ended up working two jobs after completing treatment: one in construction, and one as a peer mentor at CenterPoint. Lacefield told The Sun he’d thought he’d end up working with his hands for a career. Drugs led him to believe he wasn’t smart, Lacefield said. Instead, he learned through his recovery process that he is smart, he can work hard, and his calling was to help other people in recovery overcome their substance use disorders.
“I have a lot of clients that as soon as I share that I’m a person in recovery, they open right up,” Lacefield said.
Lacefield worked as a staff member and supervisor at CenterPoint for three years. At the same time, he earned a bachelor’s degree in social work. Last year, he began working as a counselor at the Fuller Center, a short-term treatment facility, and has been the center’s program manager since July.
Lacefield is still a dreamer. He sets goals everyday, 5-year and 10-year goals for himself. He’s already reached one dream of becoming a counselor. Now, he’s planning to complete his master’s degree and wants to get an independent license to treat clients. After that, Lacefield said the sky is the limit.
PAHC is still accepting submissions of stories from people in recovery and will continue to do so and share the stories after September. People in recovery can share their stories via the group’s Google Form, which can be found on PAHC’s Facebook page.
Substance use treatment options are available at findhelpnowky.org. The health department encourages people in need of transportation assistance for treatment to contact Badges of Hope, run through the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 270-444-4719.
Call 911 in an overdose situation. The Kentucky Good Samaritan Law protects people from prosecution for calling 911 in an overdose situation.
The Purchase Area Health Department offers free Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and free fentanyl test strips for people who feel they may need to use those resources.
