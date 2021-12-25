CALVERT CITY — Tornadoes that struck western Kentucky on Dec. 10 have revived an idea discussed months ago by Calvert City Council. The discussion involved a plan that would have made First Baptist Church a certified American Red Cross Shelter.
Now the council is considering the idea again. At its recent meeting, Councilwoman Neeta Hale pushed for renewal of the issue leading to a decision.
“They were trying to buy a generator, and we were supposed to look into whether or not we could somehow fund or help fund the generator,” Hale said.
In a later interview, church Pastor Jim Ewing elaborated on the issue: “More than year ago, the Red Cross inspected First Baptist’s facilities and said they wanted to make it a shelter. For the better part of a year we had a trailer from the Red Cross in the back parking lot. One of the concerns we all had was that in a significant disaster, Calvert City can get a bit isolated, and we would have no external source of power.”
To solve the problem the church needed a generator large enough to provide power to its main building and its activities center. Though the church did some fundraising, it concluded buying an adequate size generator was beyond its means. At that point, Ray Tucker, the church’s building supervisor, discussed the matter with the city, Ewing said.
“They were very positive about it but they had to jump through some hurdles before they could authorize that because we’re a church,” he added.
The issue has remained in limbo until about a month ago when discussions resumed. The storms gave the matter immediate urgency.
In the council meeting, Hale explained why the church was proposed as a certified shelter.
“There are several reasons the Red Cross picked First Baptist,” she said. “They have an industrial size kitchen with refrigerators, 10-burner stove, a griddle all the stuff (equipment) they would need to cook for a big group.”
Also the church’s location with its north parking lot on Ash Street and Railroad Avenue, has no obstructive power lines. It would make an ideal staging site, and it’s also large enough for a helicopter to land if there were critical injuries.
“The Red Cross would furnish the equipment it needs to operate in an emergency,” Hale said. “It has the supplies and cots it would need to operate. The shelter doesn’t have to have showers because the Red Cross brings in portable showers.”
The church couldn’t pursue the project on its own because the more than $40,000 cost of the generator was prohibitive, Hale said.
She asked City Attorney Greg Northcutt if the city could buy the generator and lease it to the Red Cross or the Calvert Area Development Association specifying that it was to be used at the First Baptist shelter. “These are the things I’d like to have addressed and have answers to,” she said.
Northcutt indicated such an agreement could be made via contract.
“This is a much needed thing and I’m hearing what you are saying,” said Mayor Gene Colburn. “I’ve had several people approach me about our state of preparation. … I think it’s a wake-up call to us to go through this scenario of our national disaster preparedness. We need to have some kind of review. I would like to open a workshop.”
