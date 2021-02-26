METROPOLIS, Ill. — With some 10 inches of local snow melting, the National Weather Service’s Paducah office is warning officials of flooding possibilities this weekend as 3 inches of rain is expected between Saturday night and Monday.
Metropolis Public Safety Director Harry Masse informed the Metropolis City Council of the warning at the council’s meeting earlier this week.
With the ground saturated from the snowmelt, “the flooding chance it going to be greater,” around 50%, Masse said.
Along with the local melt, snowmelt will also be coming down the Ohio River from cities impacted eastward, including Cincinnati, which received 2 feet of snow from the same storm system that hit Metropolis.
Masse told council members the NWS is reporting the 30-day outlook will be warmer and wetter than normal. Brian Horn, Massac County Emergency Management Agency director, said the river was at 20.32 feet at 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to be up to 26.1 feet by March 3.
Mayor Billy McDaniel commended the street department, line crews and fire department for their work during last week’s snow in keeping the streets and fire hydrants clear.
“They did a tremendous job. I was amazed at how much they got down Saturday in a short amount of time,” McDaniel said. “This was an unusual snow for this area. We were blessed that it was dry snow and didn’t freeze as bad, it would’ve been in a mess if it had moisture to it.”
The council authorized HMG Engineers to go out for bids on two street paving projects that are on the docket for this summer.
The Filmore Street project begins on the south end by Metropolis Elementary School and extends north to 12th Street, across from Speedy Mart, beginning again on the north side of 12th Street to continue north to 15th Street.
The Third Street project begins at Third and Broadway and extends west to Vienna Street.
The estimated costs of the projects is $397,333, with the majority of funding coming from Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds. MFT is a per-gallon excise tax levied on gasoline, diesel and other special fuels and provides the majority of the revenue used for maintaining the transportation infrastructure.
The city’s portion has been impacted in part by COVID-19; if needed, additional funding for the street paving projects will come from the city’s general fund.
In light of the snow system that impacted Texas to the Northeast last week, city counsel Rick Abell discussed electric/natural gas issues.
“The base problem is there is no comprehensive energy policy in this county, that’s been talked about for close to 30 years now,” he told the council. “Part of the problem in Texas is they were trying to operate off natural gas. Natural gas electric was only designed for peaking and intermediate power. The system designed to distribute natural gas wasn’t for electric purposes but for heating. Natural gas won’t sustain you for baseload power, which is what we have 80% of every day. Wind only accounts for 4 to 5% of our total daily capacity. The issue is how it gets there at an affordable cost in an ample supply.”
He noted it takes years to get a natural gas plant even started to become operational.
“The solution isn’t simple — there has to be balance and, unfortunately, that’s something nobody wants to talk about: we’re either all for renewable (energy) or all for fossil fuels, and there’s got to be some balance,” Abell said.
At $8 million to $9 million a year, power distribution “is the single largest business we operate” as a city. “Our longterm contracts (with IMEA) are going to be running out in 2035, so in the next seven years, there are going to be discussions about whether they’re renewed and how long or looking at other alternatives,” Abell continued. “This is one of the key revenue generators and one of the most volatile and complex functions of the city — participating in electric acquisition and distribution. Our electric structure is such that if we didn’t have it, we’d have a lot fewer employees and services — we’ve used our electric to support a lot of our other departments. The reality is, that in itself, without a future rate increase, is not going to be sustaining. We still have to maintain this (electric) system — a new substation in a few years, a new bucket truck within a couple years.”
Metropolis has been a part of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency since 1986. The city has a full requirements contract with IMEA that runs through 2035. Metropolis is one of 32 member cities with an agreement to purchase all of its electric power from IMEA until that time.
Through those contracts, IMEA finances the power plants and long-term electric supply contracts that it owns. IMEA is a municipal corporation with a board of directors composed of one representative from each member and an executive board composed of four officers and five at-large positions.
The board employs staff; approves rates, policies and programs; approves financing; approves short- and long-term contracts; approves capital projects; approves annual budgets, audits and legal actions; oversees an annual budget of $334 million; and manages assets valued at $1.2 billion.
“Wind, solar won’t work by itself, there’s just not enough there, it won’t work without some fossil fuel,” McDaniel said. “We’re fortunate from our past councils in the 1980s choosing to go with IMEA, and it’s proven to be a very valuable relationship.”
Abell told the council he reached out to Liberty Utilities, the city’s gas supplier, during last week’s snow to inquire about gas supplies. “They insured me they had an ample supply and didn’t anticipate any interruptions or curtailments and that held true,” he said.
In other business:
• The council approved the purchase of software from ESO Reporting Systems for the fire department. Masse explained to the council at the Police & Fire Committee meeting held before the council meeting that present company the fire department uses has been sold and its purchaser will no longer support the software or hardware. Masse explained ESO will provide all the filing systems the department needs and transfer its current files to the new system — in the end saving $1,000.
• The council approved replacing the CSO data collector. The required equipment records rain total amounts for the city’s Combined Sewer Overflow.
• The council approved the franchise agreement with Liberty Utilities (Midstate Natural Gas) Corp.
• The council approved the services contract renewal with HMG Engineers.
• McDaniel announced the drive-up food distribution day, which was canceled due to weather on Feb. 18, is being rescheduled.
