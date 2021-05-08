EDDYVILLE — City Council here met Monday to discuss two ordinances, two resolutions, a zoning text amendment, and a perpetual easement request.
There were no public comments at this meeting.
The first ordinance discussed was Ordinance No. 2021-05-03A, an ordinance authorizing the use of golf carts on certain designated city streets.
The council conducted the first reading, which was approved and accepted. A second reading of the ordinance is required before the ordinance can be voted on and adopted.
The golf cart ordinance plainly states the use of golf carts on designated city streets is allowed, subject to statutes and provisions enforced by the City of Eddyville.
In other business, there are two suburban residential zones in Eddyville, and a zoning text amendment will allow the city’s planning commission to host a public hearing and recommend amending front setbacks from 50 feet to 25 feet within these suburban residential zones.
The zoning text amendment will allow owners of residential lots to build larger backyards and have more freedom in designing their residential property.
The council approved the request for the planning commission to host a public hearing regarding zone text amendments.
Ordinance No. 5-03-202B: FY22 Budget Appropriations Ordinance, is an ordinance relating to the city budget.
The budget total is $6,625,413.32. The council accepted its first reading.
If adopted, the budget will take effect July 1, and end June 30, 2022.
Resolution 2021-05-03A: FY22 Municipal Aid, is a resolution seeking approval and adoption of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Co-op Program Contract.
Forthcoming city road infrastructure improvements total $51,872.73.
The council approved and adopted the resolution.
Resolution 2021-05-03B: KIA Loan A21-003, is a resolution for wastewater system infrastructure improvements — a sewer rehab project is underway.
The resolution seeks a loan of $2,745,064 from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for the payment of the sewer rehab project, A21-003.
The council approved and adopted the resolution.
A special meeting will take place on May 10.
