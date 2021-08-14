KUTTAWA — The Kuttawa City Council met earlier this week to discuss three ordinances, one resolution and other business.
Ordinance No. 09-09-21-16 sustained a lengthy discussion during Monday’s meeting. The council introduced a draft of the ordinance to establish regulation on short-term rentals.
According to the ordinance, “the Kuttawa City Council has determined that regulating short term rentals in single family neighborhoods is necessary to preserve the character of the neighborhoods and protects the safety and welfare of the community.”
City Attorney Jay Matheny said it provides a method of registration that governs single-family homes for short term rentals.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said hosting platforms like Vrbo and Airbnb enable limited license corporations to purchase homes for the sole purpose of operating them as rental properties. “Those are the ones we’ve had the most problems with,” he said.
Council members brought forth several recommendations.
Their concerns include the absence of transient guest identification information, owner-occupied property tax identification and related business information, penalty fees, maximum rental days, and other regulatory suggestions.
The prevalence of short-term rentals across the United States has forced some units of local government to ban hosting platforms — Vrbo and Airbnb — from establishing within residential areas. As expressed during the meeting, short-term rental properties sometimes pose challenges for law enforcement and governing bodies.
If adopted, the ordinance would be the first of its kind in Kuttawa and Lyon County.
During Mayor Barbara Campbell’s report, she recognized City Clerk Savannah McLeod’s certificate of completion.
Campbell also reported the city council received the first round of American Rescue Plan Act funding — $86,000.
Campbell reported Kentucky Infrastructure Authority grants for water and sewer projects are contingent — she is awaiting further updates.
Campbell also mentioned that Kuttawa Days is scheduled for Oct. 2-3, and planning is underway.
• In other business, Resolution 2021-03 was approved by the council. The resolution establishes September as City Government Month.
“City Government Month is a civics awareness campaign that educates elementary school students about city services by providing teacher lesson plans, students coloring/activity books, and classroom materials,” according to the ordinance.
Two other two ordinances were tax-related.
Ordinance No. 08-09-21-14 establishes real and personal property tax rates; the first reading of the ordinance was approved by the council.
It repeals Ordinance No. 09-14-20-09, which opts to adopt the substitute tax rate of 0.3252 for personal property and a substitute tax rate of 0.182 for real estate for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Pennyrile Area Development District provided the compensating tax rates and substitute tax rates.
The second and final reading of the ordinance is scheduled to read at the next regular city council meeting.
Ordinance No. 08-09-21-15 establishes watercraft property tax rates for fiscal year 2021-2022; the council approved the first reading of the ordinance.
The proposed watercraft tax rate is 22 cents per $100.00.
Before adjourning, a public participant expressed interest in government transparency. She requested the meeting calendar, city council agenda, and supplemental information be posted online. She said Facebook and the government website would be ideal for accessibility purposes.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at city hall.
