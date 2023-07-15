Most snakes seen in or near our waters are not venomous, but you couldn’t tell that by how people react to them.
Of course, some people have an irrational fear of all snakes in any circumstances. But even among those who can still think in the presence of a reptile, there is a pervasive fear that a snake in the water may be a venomous water moccasin, or more properly, a cottonmouth.
By far, most snakes seen in aquatic habitats are water snakes. These are purely non-venomous species. Some grow large and menacing looking. Most are quite wild, not people-friendly and even quite defensive if cornered.
Bite? Yes, sir. If you are silly enough to grab or otherwise restrain a water snake, chances are it will at least attempt to sink sharp little teeth into you. Yet, it has no venom and lacks the longer, hollow fangs with which to inject any toxic juice.
Cottonmouths aren’t nearly as common over much of the country as fears and legends assume. They are snakes of swamps and wetlands, and many areas lack the habitat to support them.
Here in western Kentucky, we do have the habitat that supports a pretty good (or pretty bad, if you prefer) population of western cottonmouths, Agkistrodon piscivorus leucosoma. Colonies of cottonmouths exist in scattered areas only over about the western 20% of the state.
Even here, cottonmouth populations are clustered in the swampy wetlands, and not even all of them. Where the land is a mix of wetlands and uplands, you typically won’t find cottonmouths in the drier uplands.
The only times cottonmouths are found in upland habitat is when they are migrating to/from cold weather hibernation sites in higher, drier ground near wetlands in fall and spring.
Our western cottonmouth is typically a dark, heavy-bodied snake growing to about four feet long. An adult may be almost black, but in good light there is often visible a pattern of bands ranging from greenish-brown, to dull yellow to black.
Like other pit vipers, the cottonmouth has a more triangular head than that of a non-venomous species. The eyes have vertical, cat-eye pupils unlike the round pupils of non-venomous snakes.
In addition to being thicker for its length than non-venomous species, the cottonmouth and its other pit viper cousins have a fast taper to the tail. A cottonmouth’s tail comes to a point more quickly than the skinnier tail of harmless species.
Despite these characteristics, most people have a tough time recognizing a cottonmouth from another species because they usually don’t get a clear, close-up look. Too, apprehension takes over and most any snake seems like a cottonmouth.
That is especially true when snakes are in water. Swimming serpents easily become candidates for cottonmouths. They could be, but except in rare habitats, most of these swimmers are water snakes.
There are lots of them. In aquatic habitats throughout Kentucky and beyond, the most common of all of these is the northern water snake. They are routine in far western Kentucky’s wetlands but reside in all bodies of water — swamps, ponds, creeks, reservoirs, big rivers — in lowlands, highlands and all in between.
This most common of water snakes is the one with rusty red to dark brown bands interwoven with lighter tan or grayish markings that, unfortunately for the northern water snake, somewhat resembles copperhead colors. Countless northern water snakes have been killed in the name of killing copperheads, as if that’s always a good thing.
Many more have been slain because, regardless of their colors, they were suspected of being cottonmouths … because they were a snake in the water, right? But northern water snakes routinely live where cottonmouths don’t exist.
Here in the pointy end of Kentucky, there are other snakes that, like cottonmouths, are specific to swampy wetlands. There are the big, heavy diamondback water snakes, greenish-brown serpents that are marked with a dark, chain-like pattern on back and sides. I’ve seen some that would threaten the six-foot threshold.
I’ve seen some of these killed that the slayers swore were cottonmouths. People had their hands on them and, even in their grasps, could not identify them as water snakes. Yes, diamondback water snakes are large, mean and nasty looking (and foul tempered, too), but they aren’t cottonmouths and they do have features that are clearly different.
There are some other water snake species about here in the far west — maybe copperbelly water snakes, green or Mississippi green water snakes, broad-banded water snakes, even western mud snakes. These and possibly others might not look much like cottonmouths, but partially hidden in the water with a stigma in the eyes of the beholders, yes, they could be so confused.
The cottonmouths themselves in the limited areas where they dwell are not the hazard legends suggest. They will hold their ground when confronted, often flashing the white (cotton) color in a gaping mouth as a “don’t tread on me” sign.
A cottonmouth packs a strong venom and certainly will bite defensively. A bite from a cottonmouth certainly warrants prompt medical attention, although such bites are relatively rare. Fatalities from these bites are much rarer. Moreso, a cottonmouth would prefer you go away. It doesn’t want to bite you.
Harm from these vipers is possible, but quite infrequent. Fear of that, however, means that several real cottonmouths and countless water snakes die unnecessarily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.