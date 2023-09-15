Purchase District Health Department no caption

As COVID-19 cases drop locally, people have questions about how much the updated vaccine approved Wednesday will cost.

The Purchase District Health Department reported 102 COVID-19 cases in McCracken County last week. This week, the number is 71. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday signed off on an updated vaccine for everyone 6 months and older. The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant.

Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said if you’re insured, the cost of a booster will likely be covered. For those who aren’t, the health department can help.
Steven Randall, a father of four, said his family’s health is top priority, but he isn’t sold on the new booster.

