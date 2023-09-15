As COVID-19 cases drop locally, people have questions about how much the updated vaccine approved Wednesday will cost.
The Purchase District Health Department reported 102 COVID-19 cases in McCracken County last week. This week, the number is 71. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday signed off on an updated vaccine for everyone 6 months and older. The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant.
It’s the first booster that the federal government is not paying for, leaving many wondering how much it will cost them. Pfizer and Moderna said that each shot would cost more than $100. For those with health insurance, the cost is likely covered.
Steven Randall, a father of four, said the cost may affect his decision on whether to get it. He said he lives for moments with his kids. “I really, really enjoy trying to be in the moment and just trying to relish even moments. Just, like, every little thing they do is just, like, a big, big deal every night, and I’m never going to get it back. I just love each and every second of it,” he said.
His family’s health is a top priority, but he isn’t sold on the new vaccine. He said he was fully vaccinated when he caught COVID-19, and still experienced symptoms. “See what the results are, see what the data says. But right now, I think I’m going to stay clear,” he said.
He’s worried about the price, too. “That’s definitely a concern. If I ended up having to pay for it, it might definitely deter me from getting it,” he said.
Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said if you’re insured, as Randall is, the cost will likely be covered. For those who don’t have health insurance, the health department can help.
“What we call an inventory of COVID vaccine, it’s 317 vaccine, is for the uninsured or underinsured, and it’s — the cost to the individual will be based on a sliding fee based upon their income,” he said.
Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said private health insurance should cover the new COVID-19 vaccine. Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost as well. For those who don’t have health insurance, the health department can help.
For now, Randall is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding the booster, but he’s taking other steps to keep his family safe, like good hand hygiene. “The most important thing for me is to have happy, healthy kids, because I think if you’re healthy, you’re happy,” Randall said.
Several CVS locations in Paducah and the surrounding area are already offering the new vaccine.
Davis Drugs and Strawberry Hills in Paducah don’t have it yet.
People who don’t have health insurance and who live outside the Purchase area can check with their local health departments for programs that offer reduced pricing on vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.