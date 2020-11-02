November is Military Appreciation Month at the National Corvette Museum and all military personnel, firefighters, police officers and first responders will receive free admission during the month of November. All branches including active, veterans and reserve members will be honored with free admission when presenting a military or service ID.
The special offer is in conjunction with Veterans Day, which is celebrated on November 11, to recognize and honor the service men and women who fight and protect our country and our freedom. “Corvette is an American icon and we invite these special individuals to experience a tour of the Museum dedicated to America’s favorite sports car,” shared Museum President and CEO Dr. Sean Preston. “We worked throughout the pandemic to renovate and upgrade many of our exhibit areas and are excited to share those changes with those who have served our great country. We are pleased to celebrate our Veterans not only on Veterans Day, but throughout the month of November with our special free admission offer. Additionally, any accompanying family members will receive a special $2 discount on admission.”
The National Corvette Museum is a member-driven, non-profit foundation dedicated to continuing the mission of education, preservation and celebration of the Corvette’s past, present and future heritage. Regular updates and details on special promotions, events and important Corvette news announcements are sent weekly via our eNewsletter — “NCM eNews” available by subscribing at: corvettemuseum.org/subscribe and on the Museum’s social media.
Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, the museum is located at Exit 28 on I-65 in Bowling Green, KY. For more information on the museum visit us at: corvettemuseum.org or call 270-781-7873.
