correction
An A1 story in Sunday’s edition of The Sun, “Friends, colleagues remember Calvert City Mayor Jones,” contained a couple of errors. The Sun incorrectly reported the mayor’s age and medical procedure. Jones was 71; he underwent a surgical procedure on Jan. 19, but not open-heart surgery. The procedure was performed with scopes, a family member said. The Sun regrets the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.