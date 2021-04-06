An A2 story in the Weekend Edition edition (April 3-4) of The Paducah Sun about the start of Paducah’s 57th Dogwood Trail contained an error. The Sun incorrectly reported the start date, which is April 12. To be considered for an award, yards along the trail should be lit April 12-19. Award winners will be chosen on April 13. The annual Dogwood Trail Bike Ride is the event that takes place on April 18. The Sun regrets the error.
