On Wednesday, March 28, The Sun reported restoration and repair work on the Robert Cherry Civic Center would total $2.12 million.
This is the estimate before the bidding process. The actual amount is $1.56 million, which also includes repairs from the Sept. 2022 semi-crash damage.
