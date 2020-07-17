A story in Thursday's edition contained an error. It stated Paducah City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Richard Abraham spoke in support of allowing Sons of Confederate Veterans to fly Confederate flags in the city's Veterans Day Parade.
However, Abraham in fact supported rescinding an ordinance that effectively banned the group from participating, but later stated the group agreed not to participate or fly its flag before the 2019 vote on whether the ordinance should remain in effect.
The story has been updated online at paducahsun.com to reflect the corrected information.
