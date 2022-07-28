correction
On Wednesday, The Sun incorrectly reported that Paducah Mayor George Bray said Robert Cherry Civic Center was 95% through renovations for the Parks and Recreation Department’s relocation. Bray said the construction documents were 95% complete, not full renovations.
