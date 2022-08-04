After 90 years of service, Brookport Dam 52 and Grand Chain Dam 53 were closed and decommissioned in 2018 with the opening of Olmsted Locks and Dam.
Four years later, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District is looking to document the lives of those who worked and lived at the dams.
Those interested in taking part in the project can contact Jared Barrett at jared.l.barrett@usace.army.mil or 502-315-6480. The deadline for interviews and submitting photos is Wednesday, Aug. 31.
•••
In 1824, the U.S. Congress gave the Corps of Engineers its first Civil Works Mission when it authorized the Corps to spend $75,000 to remove dead trees and dredge the lower Ohio River and part of the Mississippi River.
By 1929, that plan resulted in a navigation system of 50 locks and dams on the Ohio that would provide a 9-foot depth on the river year round to accommodate steamboats.
Dam 52, the next to last dam on the Ohio, was started in 1924. With the exception of the Metropolis railroad bridge, it was the largest construction project ever attempted in the area. While the lock was of concrete and permanent, the dam was of 487 oak wickets.
Both Dam 52 and 53 were completed in 1929. At the time they were constructed, their life expectancy was 15 years. In the 1950s, Congress authorized the Corps replace the old dams with 19 modern dams with at least 1,200-foot locks to accommodate diesel-powered towboats. Through the evolution of the shipping industry, use, time and weather, Dams 52 and 53 began deteriorating and eventually became unable to keep up with the river’s traffic demands.
The Olmsted Locks and Dam project was authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 1988 to replace Dams 52 and 53. Ground was broken in 1993. Olmsted was put online in 2018 — the $3.1 billion project taking more than 45 million labor hours and over 30 years to complete.
•••
With an almost 90-year history of service, Dams 52 and 53 “are both eligible for listing to the National Register of Historical Places,” Barrett said.
To make that happen and to preserve that history, the Corps, after talking with several consulting parties, including the Illinois Historic Preservation Division, the Kentucky Heritage Council and the Olmsted Historical Society, decided to take on writing a history book as “a tribute to the (52 and 53) projects and the people who lived and worked there,” said Katelyn C. Newton, the district’s chief of public affairs.
The book is part of the mitigation for the Olmsted Locks and Dam project, which resulted in the decommissioning of Dams 52 and 53.
“Right now, we’re looking at a complete history of 52 and 53 from its construction to when we decommissioned it,” Barrett said. “We also hope to capture the life stories of the people who lived and worked at 52 and 53 — that’s where the oral histories and interviews come in: to really capture that information.”
The Corps is working with a researcher who is collecting those stories either through phone or face-to-face interviews. The phone interview deadline is Aug. 31. Those who prefer face-to-face interviews have until Aug. 31 to set up a time for early September when the researcher will be in the area.
The book will also include photos of the dam areas through the years. Barrett noted that while those can be emailed to him, the researcher can scan them in when he is in the area. Emailed photos must be at least 1.6 megabytes and include as much information as possible — the subject of the photo, who’s in it, when it was taken, where it was taken — so it can be used in the five-chapter book.
“We’re looking for photos, journals, any anecdote or stories their grandparents told them that they remember. We’re just trying to capture that information, however big or small,” Barrett said.
They’ve run across several interesting and unique stories since work on the book began in 2021.
“We’ve interviewed a woman who was born at 53 in 1929. She has very vivid memories of growing up at 52 and 53,” Barrett said. “We have some great stories about the baseball team. Both 52 and 53, while they were being constructed, had baseball teams that were pretty competitive. They had semi-pro players on each team. We’re looking for additional information on that.
“We’re also just wanting information about life — of living at the locks and dams,” he continued. “Many of the people we’ve talked to have said it was idyllic. They grew their own vegetables. They had their own cows and chickens. The kids were allowed to run around. Somebody said it was almost like Mayberry.”
As archeologist, Barrett makes sure the Corps is in compliance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
“That’s why I’ve been tasked with helping with this message of memorandum agreement,” he said. “I make sure all the mitigation measures outlined in the document are carried out.”
The book will be made available to the public as a downloadable PDF from the Corps’ website. Its publication is expected around May 2023.
“We know a lot of local residents are extremely interested to see it,” Newton said.
Background information is taken from the Massac County Illinois History Vol. 1 1987 book produced by the Massac County Historical Society and archived Metropolis Planet articles.
