At Monday’s McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting, Coroner Amanda Melton provided commissioners with an end-of-year update for what the office investigated and accomplished in 2021.
Melton said her office investigated 281 deaths in McCracken County as required by state statute. Most of the deaths the coroner’s office has to investigate, Melton said, are deaths that are unexplained, unexpected or unwitnessed. Additionally, the office also signed 730 cremation permits, reviewed 147 hospital cases and reviewed 359 hospice cases.
Over the last two years, Melton said COVID-19 has caused a spike in the number of deaths in the United States and also disrupted mortality patterns. Melton said deaths in the United States increased by 19% between 2019 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest spike in mortality in over 100 years.
“Every person or agency that provides first line care has recognized and felt the stress of this increase in the death rate, and the coroner’s office is no exception,” Melton told the commissioners.
In addition to its regular investigations, Melton said the office faced “unprecedented” challenges with working on the front line during a pandemic, assisting a neighboring county when a tornado hit in December, and responding to a higher-than-normal number of fatalities on I-24. In 2021, 16 people died in McCracken County as a result of vehicle collisions.
Some of the deaths that the McCracken County Coroner’s Office has investigated are those involving residents from neighboring counties who came to McCracken County for medical treatment. Melton said next year’s report will include data on how many out-of-county residents’ deaths the coroner’s office investigates.
One of the things that the coroner’s office is working on in partnership with the Purchase District Health Department and the Child Fatality Review team is a public service announcement addressing the dangers of co-sleeping with infants. A video production group is currently working on a video addressing why co-sleeping with infants is an unsafe practice that could lead to the death of an infant.
County Commissioner Jeff Parker asked if there was anything the commissioners could help Melton’s office with. Melton said she has spoken with Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle about the possibility of upgrading one of her office’s older vehicles. She also suggested the county looking into a possible location for a two-person morgue after Commissioner Bill Bartleman asked if Melton’s office came across issues when finding places to store bodies that need autopsies.
Melton also highlighted the office’s indigent assistance program, which helps people and families with little to no assets pay for burials. Melton said the office requested indigent assistance for 16 McCracken County residents in 2021.
In other fiscal court business:
• Commissioners voted to table two motions related to invoices for airport sanitary sewer extension work at Barkley Regional Airport. The motion to table came after Bartleman questioned whether the airport would be able to use remaining federal money allotted to the new terminal project or if the airport would be able to use $5 million the state legislature recently allocated to the project in its biennial budget.
Commissioner Eddie Jones suggested that the Fiscal Court hear from an airport representative at an upcoming meeting and ask where the city and county now stand with regard to how much each entity should expect to pay on the new terminal project, given that the state recently budgeted another $5 million toward the project.
• The fiscal court will hold a budget workshop at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the McCracken County Courthouse. The next regular meeting of the fiscal court is on April 25.
