Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.