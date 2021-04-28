McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton praised her team and the county for the way they’ve handled the COVID-19 pandemic to this point during an annual report given to the fiscal court Monday evening.
“As you can probably guess, 2020 was an extraordinary year wrought with many complications. Most of that was due to COVID-19,” Melton told the court. “We oftentimes found ourselves surrounded by that thing we were supposed to avoid.
“It was full of many anxious moments but luckily our office got through that thanks to very diligent protocols that I’m very proud to have put in place.”
While there was a fear that the mental health hazards of isolation would lead to increased drug overdoses and suicides across the country, that never came to pass in McCracken.
“Many of the nationwide experts said that there would be some consequences of COVID that we would see after months of that type of isolation and pressure and it would be mostly mental health related, possibly with drug issues,” Melton said. “Many of my peers across the state are seeing a lot of cases of depression, suicide and drug usage that’s resulted in death. Our local mental health facilities have done a great job offering support for the community.”
Melton’s team handled the same number of suicides (21) in 2020 that they did in 2019 and just one more drug overdose (19). Many of these incidents, she added, came close together. The number of death investigations, defined by Melton as actual on-scene investigations into the nature of a death, increased by 44 (278).
“We went through, it seemed like in a very short period of time, several cases just one after another. We did see a surge in, unfortunately, suicides and drug over doses at that about that time that they said, four or five months after the initial hit of COVID,” she said. “I do think it’s starting to subside and I’m glad to see that.”
These numbers can’t be directly linked to COVID, Melton noted, but it should be a considered factor because of “how it effected people financially and just not being able to go along with their normal routine and being in the home when you’re used to being out,” Melton said. “So many elderly people, too, maybe felt like things might not get back to normal and, in some cases, let their health suffer. It’s going to be hard to ever pull out exactly how COVID has affected us but I think overall we can agree the trend went up during that for suicide and unintentional overdose.”
The coroner also thanked the court for their support of her office in a venture that, until Monday, had not been formally disclosed to the public — the establishment of a temporary morgue in the event local hospitals and funeral homes were overwhelmed by pandemic-related deaths.
“In the beginning parts of COVID where there was so much uncertainty about what might happen and in cities our size across the nation they were asking us to be prepared should COVID overwhelm our systems,” she said. “Very quickly and with the assistance and support of the fiscal court we were able to secure and modify a space that we adapted to meet the needs of a community should (one) become necessary.”
The location of this space was not disclosed by Melton, though she said it was never called into use.
Overall, Melton is proud of her team and of the community for banding together during a tough time.
“We all worked together on this closely and I think pulled together as well as a community could be expected. I’m really proud of the way we all responded. It was top notch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.