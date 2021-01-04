Coronavirus outbreak at Franklin County jail

FRANKFORT — The New Year has begun with a small COVID-19 outbreak at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta announced on Saturday that there have been “a few” cases among inmates and staff, however, he has not released the specific numbers on how many are involved in either category.
Banta says that he has notified Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, the Franklin County Health Department, the Kentucky Department of Corrections, federal authorities, and numerous other government agencies involved in the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our staff is working diligently to ensure that we continue to follow CDC guidelines, along with policy and procedures to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during this time,” he said.
Banta asked the community to, “Please understand that we cannot discuss an inmate’s medical condition with the family and friends. Our staff understands your concerns, but we are not able to give this information.”
According to the Franklin County Regional Jail’s website, they currently have 195 male and female inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.