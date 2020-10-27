The Jackson Purchase area has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks with 81 new reports last Wednesday alone.
As of Thursday, Marshall County specifically had 39 new cases from Sunday, Oct. 18, swelling their total cases since March to 440, according to the local health department’s Facebook. Three new deaths were also reported, bringing the county’s number to seven.
Out of the 440 cases, 368 have been released from monitoring, leaving 65 active cases.
Efforts by the Tribune-Courier to reach the Marshall County Health Department for comment were unsuccessful.
Total number of deaths reported by the five Purchase area health departments was 74 as of Thursday. Out of the region’s counties, including Ballard (1), Hickman (1), Carlisle (1), Fulton (5), Marshall (7), Calloway (11), McCracken (13), Graves has the most with 34 deaths.
The Purchase area’s overall seven-day rolling average of reported cases reached 44.4 as of Oct. 13.
Additional reporting was provided by The Paducah Sun’s Derek Operle. He can be reached at doperle@paducahsun.com.
