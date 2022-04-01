Cornwell follows father's footsteps

Like many technical center students across the nation, Graves County High School senior Caleb Cornwell chose his career path through family ties.
Cornwell is in his third year in the electricity program at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Cornwell said he chose to study electricity because his father, Jeremy Cornwell, is an electrician at Collier Electric in Calvert City.
“That kind of put me in the path of the career I was interested in already,” he said.
Cornwell said his school work mostly involves working with residential electricity projects.
“Right now, we’re wiring tiny houses that are going to tornado victims,” he said. “We wired a house and a shop.”
Cornwell took first place in the SkillsUSA electrical construction wiring regional competition this year, earning a berth in the state competition later this month.
Cornwell and the rest of the class helped with the cleanup in Mayfield following the Dec. 10 tornado.
“We replaced a bunch of services on houses that were damaged,” he said. “We replaced those services and some other little stuff.
“I was happy to help where it was needed, to help get people back on their feet. I can’t imagine what it would be like to go through that.”
He was also part of a group from Symsonia Baptist Church that went to Nashville after a March 2020 tornado went through and helped to clean that area of trees and debris.
Cornwell earned his Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-Hour certification. He also passed the state industry certification last week.
For the last three years, Cornwell has worked for the Barnyard Buddies Petting Zoo in the summer and fall, a business owned by his uncle.
Brad Tucker is Cornwell’s electricity instructor at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, and he said that Cornwell came into the program with a high skill level.
“Even starting out his first year, in his sophomore year, his skill level was above and beyond average,” Tucker said. “He had been working with his dad. … He picked up on some new stuff (in the classes) and anything that he hasn’t worked on, he picked up on it real fast.
“He’s very smart, and the combination of his smarts and mechanical aptitude and hands-on skills is rare. It’s not that common to see that combination, and he takes full advantage of it.”
Tucker said that Cornwell is a smart student, but doesn’t like to be showy with his intellect.
“A lot of people who are as smart as Caleb like people to know how smart they are, and Caleb isn’t like that,” he said. “He doesn’t care if people know how smart he is; he just likes to do good things. He’s very dependable and a very mature guy.”
Cornwell is an inside linebacker on the GCHS football team and has earned the team GPA Award for each of the last four years. He received the MSU Regents Scholarship and the MSU Centennial Scholarship after earning a score of 31 on the ACT.
After graduation, Cornwell plans to attend Murray State University. He said he is not sure about his major but is leaning toward electromechanical engineering.
Cornwell is the son of Jeremy and Keri Cornwell of Symsonia and Tyra Fick of Lone Oak.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 8 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools and the Northside Baptist Christian School. It is located at Mayfield High School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, electricity, health sciences, machine tool and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet on April 21 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
