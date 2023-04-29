LEBANON — It could be designated by 4:20 in the afternoon or maybe it is 420 or even 4/20. But the number 420 is an important one for those who love cannabis. Each year on that date, recreational marijuana smokers, cannabis producers and consumers celebrate their holiday.
That’s why it was not surprising that members of the Cornbread Mafia, known to law enforcement as the largest marijuana-growing syndicate in the United States, chose April 20 as the day to hold a reunion of sorts at Venue 68 in Lebanon.
It was not just a night for men like Johnny Boone, known as the Godfather of Grass, Jimmy and Joe Keith Bickett, and Bobby Joe Shewmaker to get together to talk about old times. They had plenty of time to do that as the group cumulatively spent approximately 100 years in prison.
The night brought out not just family and friends, but also an eclectic group of fans and others.
Bonnie Johnson had never met any members of the group before Thursday, April 20, but knew she had to be in Lebanon on 4/20 when she heard about the reunion. She was one of the first to arrive, and stood patiently in line to purchase Bickett’s books and then posed for a picture with him after having them autographed.
“I’d read one of the books and I just love the history about it,” Johnson said. “It is just wonderful to be here with all of these good people.”
Bickett sold and signed several books throughout the night, and fans also bought some of the Bickett and Boone CBD products that were available.
Renowned political columnist Al Cross, who covered the story of the marijuana industry in Marion County when he was a regional reporter for the Courier-Journal, noted that many Marion County residents did not think their friends were bad people for growing pot.
“I don’t think very many people in Marion County thought the guys in the Cornbread Mafia were hardened criminals,” he said. “They thought they were just good old country boys trying to take advantage of a situation and make a buck. People in Marion County have been doing that for a long, long time.”
He said they were known as the Cornbread Mafia because they held true to the mafia principle of omertà.
“Nobody would rat on each other and I think people in Marion County respected that,” Cross said.
He complimented the late Steve Lowery, the Lebanon Enterprise editor at the time. Lowery was friends with the Bicketts and spent a lot of time at their bar in Raywick.
“He had the toughest job of anyone back then,” Cross said. “He knew everybody and had to stay on good terms with everyone, but still had a job to do. There were very few local editors in this country who could have done what he did.”
Evan Mascagni is a New York documentary filmmaker who spent time with the group leading to last week’s event. He plans on producing a documentary about the Cornbread Mafia. He knew about them through relatives in Lebanon.
“Growing up in Kentucky, the Cornbread Mafia is such a legendary, infamous story and I knew it was one I wanted to do,” he said. “When I look for a story, I am looking for unique characters, an interesting place and a story that is stranger than fiction. This story has everything. Some of these stories you would think I made them up if I didn’t have evidence they were true.”
He hopes to show the final product at some film festivals later in the year and then it will be available on some platform where people can access it.
Bickett was pleased with the turnout.
“I think the crowd here tonight is a tribute to the guys who spent a lot of time in prison for something legal today,” he said. “What we did back then, people are making money doing it today. It has come full circle.”
Shewmaker was in prison for 27 years. He noted that when he and his friends started in the marijuana business, the growing of pot was just a misdemeanor.
“The crowd here shows society has changed, but they are about 35 years behind us in their thinking,” he said. “The feds and the state made it a felony, but we had already dug a hole too deep to get out. We don’t think we did anything wrong. How do you put a nonviolent criminal in prison for life for growing marijuana when someone else could kill lots of people and they get less time?”
