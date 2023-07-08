The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that corn and soybean crops contributed nearly $3 billion to Kentucky’s economy in 2022. Tobacco contributed another $2.4 billion. To support the state’s corn, soybean and tobacco producers, the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment will offer the 2023 Corn, Soybean and Tobacco Field Day on July 25 at the college’s Research and Education Center farm in Princeton.
The field day will begin with sign-in at 7:30 a.m. CDT and tours begin at 8 a.m. UK Cooperative Extension specialists will lead tours and discussions that will allow attendees to customize their field day experience and get the most relevant information for their production systems.
Topics and tours include:
• comparing wheat, barley and rye cover crops before corn
• evaluating biological nitrogen fixation for corn
• battling problematic weeds
• corn and soybean outlook
• spraying for caterpillars in soybeans
• red crown rot of soybeans — a new disease in Kentucky
• old and new tobacco varieties
• potassium chloride use in tobacco
• effect of fungicides on cigar wrapper leaf production
• UKREC tobacco barn construction update
• understanding the new “non-certified pesticide applicator” category
Lunch sponsors include Kentucky Corn Promotion Council, Kentucky Soybean Board and Altria Client Services. Organizers encourage preregistration for meal planning and any last-minute announcements.
Each tour will have its own set of continuing education units for pesticide applicators and Certified Crop Advisors:
• Grain crops IPM stop: CCA 1 PM; Pesticide: one hour, category four,
• Grain crops management stop: CCA: 1 CM, pesticide one hour, category 10
• Tobacco stop: CCA 0.5 CM, 0.5 PM, pesticide one hour, category 1A
The UKREC Farm address is 1205 Hopkinsville St. in Princeton. For more information, contact Colette Laurent, UK extension grain crops coordinator, 270-365-7541, ext. 21321.
