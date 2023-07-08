UKREC

Past field day visitors enjoy a hayride tour at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton. The 2023 Corn, Soybean and Tobacco Field Day is scheduled for July 25 at the UKREC farm in Princeton.

 Photo by Matt Barton

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that corn and soybean crops contributed nearly $3 billion to Kentucky’s economy in 2022. Tobacco contributed another $2.4 billion. To support the state’s corn, soybean and tobacco producers, the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment will offer the 2023 Corn, Soybean and Tobacco Field Day on July 25 at the college’s Research and Education Center farm in Princeton.

The field day will begin with sign-in at 7:30 a.m. CDT and tours begin at 8 a.m. UK Cooperative Extension specialists will lead tours and discussions that will allow attendees to customize their field day experience and get the most relevant information for their production systems.

