Tony Copeland has been named the Man of the Year for the Upsilon Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc.
Omega Psi Phi was the first African-American fraternity founded and a Historical Black College or University, established in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a tremendous accolade, to be considered by your fellow brothers to see the work and the effort that you put into the organization, a national organization,” he said.
Copeland said that being a member of Omega Psi Phi for 38 years has meant a lot to him, particularly after college. He said the four cardinal principles of Omega Psi Phi are manhood, scholarship, uplift and perseverance.
“The biggest thing is: We all go to college and join organizations like this, but…a lot of people, when they conclude their college journey, they do not continue that fraternity or sorority organization outside of college,” he said. “What we do is for a lifetime.
“I pledged in 1984, but once I completed college, our organization continues. We have people who are 78 who continue to stand up for our four cardinal principles and do everything that our fraternity stands for.”
Copeland serves as a member of the board of directors for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Baptist Health Paducah hospital, Baptist Health Foundation, Community Scholarship Program, the McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. and Independence Bank in Paducah.
He became a member of Omega Psi Phi on Nov. 14, 1984, at the Gamma Theta Chapter at Western Kentucky University.
Copeland works at Arkema Inc. in Calvert City, where he is the senior maintenance and stores supervisor and planner. He has worked with Arkema for 27 years.
Kenneth Hurt Sr. is the Upsilon Iota Graduate Chapter president, called the basileus, and he said the chapter was established in the 1930s and reorganized in 1992.
“We are a service organization,” he said. “During the 8th of August celebration, we usually do something for the kids. We give scholarships, help some of the underprivileged and tutor kids in elementary school, middle school and high school.”
Hurt said that Copeland has been very active in his 38 years with the fraternity, seving as the keeper of records and seals, golf scramble committee chairman and chairman of scholarships.
Copeland is married to Angela Copeland, the director of finance for the Paducah school district, and they have two children: Gabrielle, 19, and Mason, 14. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and traveling with his family.
