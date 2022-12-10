PADNWS-12-10-22 OMEGA MAN - PHOTO

Posing with Tony Copeland (second from left), the 2022 Omega Psi Phi Upsilon Iota Graduate Chapter Man of the Year, are (from left) Ronald Clemons, Robert Hargrove and Chapter Basileus Kenneth Hurt Sr.

 Contributed photo

Tony Copeland has been named the Man of the Year for the Upsilon Iota Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc.

Omega Psi Phi was the first African-American fraternity founded and a Historical Black College or University, established in 1911 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In