Devin Cook, the adult services technology assistant at the McCracken County Public Library, was one of nine library workers statewide to earn the Library Science Tuition Scholarship through the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives.
The KDLA is a part of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
Kentucky law requires public libraries to be staffed by personnel certified by the Kentucky State Board for the Certification of Librarians. In an effort to ensure that public libraries are able to meet these requirements, the board offers the Library Science Tuition Scholarship to help public library staff meet certification standards by completing college library science courses.
The Library Science Tuition Scholarship awards $500 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $250 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year college. Scholarship funds are awarded for the spring and fall semesters and may be used for undergraduate or graduate courses.
In applying for the scholarship, Cook said she had to write an essay about how certification would help her and what she enjoys about working in a library.
“I plan to continue working here,” she said about her plans after receiving certification. “Basically, certification allows me to go for more grants and that kind of thing.”
Cook said she plans on taking online courses through Bluegrass Community and Technical College of Lexington. The scholarship is provided for the Spring 2022 semester. Information about programs and services offered by the McCracken County Public Library can be found at mclib.net or by calling 270-442-2510.
