Convention center to set up six pickleball courts

The Carroll Convention Center will host a number of pickleball opportunities beginning this Tuesday.
Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said the site is partnering with the Paducah Department of Parks & Recreation and the Paducah’s Pickleball Passion, an organization of the sport’s devotees.
Curtis Severns, the sports coordinator for the Carroll Convention Center, said six pickleball courts will be set up in the convention center, three pickleball courts on each of two basketball courts.
“It’s going to start on Feb. 1,” he said. “It’s going to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from then on.
“We’re going to have two sessions: one from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a second session from 4 to 9 p.m. It’s all open play, and it’s going to be $5 a person for each session.”
Nancy Sutton, the district ambassador for pickleball, was excited for the opportunity this would provide to area players.
“The first evening, we’re going to do a round-robin match,” she said. “If everything goes well, that will be our indoor place to play. It’s a fabulous venue, for sure, with lots of room.”
The Parks & Recreation Department is planning a pickleball tournament in June or July to be played at the convention center or the Dome on the campus of the convention center and expo center.
Sutton said there are no leagues in the Paducah area yet, but that could change with the addition of the convention center as a place to play along with the other courts in place around town.
“We just have Pickleball Passion in Paducah; we’re just one large group,” she said. “We have a Facebook page, but we don’t have any leagues, per se, in our area yet, but that will be growing once we get places to play.
“I think (the convention center) is a great venue. … It’s very spacious, and it allows us to play indoors, even in the summer, because a lot of times, you’re dealing with the elements. This is an opportunity for us to play year-round.”
More information about pickleball — including rules, tournaments and playing tips — can be found at usapickleball.org.
