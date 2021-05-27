Fans of basketball — and, more particularly, fans who enjoy watching basketball live — will have the opportunity to watch games involving local players over several weekends this summer at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.
It offers sports fans a chance a chance to get out and see local entertainment, now that many of the COVID-19 restriction have been lifted and businesses will be more open.
The games are open to the public with limited seating, and admission prices will vary, based on the sponsor of the games. The Global Basketball Academy of Paducah and Reebok Basketball Tournament Series of St. Louis are the sponsors of this summer’s competition. Players will vary in age from third grade to high school.
The fun begins Saturday and Sunday when Global Basketball Academy of Paducah hosts a 42-team tournament. Admission is $15 for the entire weekend or $7.50 per day. Each team in the tournament will play at least three games. Saturday will have pool play for the teams, while Sunday will feature bracket play.
Games will begin about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will run to about 7 p.m. Sunday play will begin about 9 a.m. and go until 3 or 4 p.m.
“We have teams from Arkansas, Madisonville, Memphis and the St. Louis area,” said GBA Owner A.J. Martin. “The 42 teams is a bit of a low number — what we normally shoot for is 60 — but with this being a holiday weekend, we thought that was pretty good.”
Global Basketball Academy will also host tournaments on June 18 and 19 and Aug. 28 and 29. Tournaments held this weekend and in June will be national qualifiers for the championship on Aug. 28-29. Martin said while no girls’ teams were able to be scheduled this weekend, there will be opportunities for them to play in June and August.
Reebox Basketball Tournament Series will host the Reebok Paducah Spring Throwdown June 4-6, the Reebok Paducah Super Regional on June 25-27, the Reebok Paducah Exposure Slam Fest on July 30-Aug. 1 and the Reebok Paducah End of Year Jamfest on Aug. 20-22.
Martin said the chance for his travel teams to play at home provides so much for his team and the city.
“The ability and the opportunity for the kids in the local community to play at home is tremendous,” he said. “It saves a great deal of money for travel, and it’s also good for our city as far as getting more traffic downtown, the hotel use and getting people familiar with Paducah.
“We’ve come to realize that we are more of a central hub for some of the teams that travel, too — being so close to Nashville, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Memphis and Arkansas. We’re just excited to see more of the local kids to be more involved and more aware of what’s going on at the convention center, and that’s what we’re hoping our tournaments do as well. We’re hoping that some of the local coaches and players are aware of the options and opportunities there are downtown.”
Martin said he hoped to see local vendors come to the tournaments to sell T-shirts and other things.
Curtis Severns of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center said concessions will also be available, adding this is the first time the convention and expo center have held sports events in the summer.
“We opened the courts on Sept. 10 last year,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of local kids, especially with Global Basketball, because that’s all in Paducah. I see a bunch of people I know here every weekend. It’s cool to finally see people and see them enjoy public activities, especially indoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.