PADNWS-04-04-23 COOKING CLASS - PHOTO

Julian Carroll Convention Center executive chef Thomas Ferguson (left) and sous chef Ryan Grayson will provide instruction in eight cooking classes this summer, including kids’ camps, couples cooking and cooking on a budget.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Julian Carroll Convention Center offers eight cooking courses throughout the summer to cover a wide range of culinary ideas and needs.

Executive chef Thomas Ferguson and sous chef Ryan Grayson will have three kids’ cooking events, two couples’ events, two budget cooking events and one brunch cooking event.

