The Julian Carroll Convention Center offers eight cooking courses throughout the summer to cover a wide range of culinary ideas and needs.
Executive chef Thomas Ferguson and sous chef Ryan Grayson will have three kids’ cooking events, two couples’ events, two budget cooking events and one brunch cooking event.
“We’re going to have some four-day camps for kids where they learn kitchen safety and the equipment,” he said. “We’ll be showing them how to grill, how to make sauces, and we’ll pull pork and teach them how to make barbecue sauce and their own cole slaw sauce. We’ll show them how to clean up at the end of the night and make sure everything is turned off safely.
“I want it to be fun and I want it to be educational. I want them to be able to help their parents in the kitchen if they want to.”
For adult couples, there will be a bourbon-tasting and cooking experience on June 16.
“People will be able to cook their own steaks, make their own salads,” he said. “We’ll have a room closed off with a nice setting, taste different bourbons, sit down and have a nice ambiance.”
Ferguson has been working at the convention center since last October, preparing meals for chamber of commerce breakfasts and dinners, weddings and other events.
“We’re just going to see how things grow, how the community receives it,” he said. “It’s a learning experience for both me and my sous chef. We’re definitely not instructors, but we’re looking forward to it.
“We don’t want it to be really intense. We want everybody to come in and have fun — relax and just enjoy yourself.”
The classes include recipes and pre-made sauces along with parting gifts. Participants will not need to bring anything with them.
Here is the lineup of cooking classes set for the convention center:
• Budget cooking, May 27, 5-8 p.m., $45 per person: Creating recipes for shepherd’s pie, meatloaf and garlic mashed potatoes; instruction on how to shop for groceries on a budget; learn how to cook larger amounts and store prepared meals.
• Kids cooking camp, June 12-15. 8 a.m. — noon, $180 per camper: Learning how to make sauces, lunch and dessert; learn to grill burgers, make French fries and cole slaw, slice toppings and prepare plates; bake fancy cupcakes with decorative homemade frostings; bake cookies.
• Couples bourbon-tasting and cooking experience, June 16, 6-9 p.m., $150 per couple: Sampling different bourbons, learn where they come from; grill New York strip steaks; prepare a salad, make toast points with bruschetta and make chocolate amaretto mousse tartlets; enjoy dinner in a romantic setting.
• Cook with your kids pasta-cooking class, June 25, 1-5 p.m., $95 for adult and child together for all four hours: Learning to make marinara, meatballs and pasta; make garlic bread and salad; work with chefs to learn techniques.
• Healthy cooking, July 8, 5-8 p.m., $45 per person: Learning option to avoid carbs like using vegetables to replace pastas or breads; learning to make zucchini noodles, flavored purees and other techniques without losing nutrients.
• Cook with your kids pizza-making class, July 16, 1-5 p.m., $90 for adult and child together for two hours; learning how to make dough and pizza sauce from scratch; working with chefs to learn techniques; learning each element and building pizzas; enjoy pizza and soft drinks or tea.
• How to create a romantic meal for your partner, Aug. 19, 6-9 p.m., $55 per person: Making a cheese and meat tray with garnishes; cooking seared scallops and build a beautiful plate presentation; create delicious napoleons for dessert; learn to create a romantic table setting.
• The perfect brunch, Aug. 27, 8 a.m.-noon, $55 per person: Creating a quiche with various fillings; craft a beautiful meat, cheese and fruit tray; prepare a plate and decorate the setting; mix mimosas and bloody marys.
For more information about these classes or other events at the Carroll Convention Center or Schroeder Expo Center, visit paducahconventioncenter.com.
