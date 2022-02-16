Convention center board to discuss Open Meetings complaint

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board will discuss an Open Meetings Act complaint filed by WPSD Local 6 regarding its Jan. 24 meeting, which was scheduled to be held via Zoom.
The discussion will be part of the board’s meeting today at noon at the convention center.
The board’s Jan. 24 meeting had technical problems from the start. When The Paducah Sun attempted to take part in the meeting before it started, a reporter was told that there must have been two different phone numbers given for the meeting and the newspaper would be given the correct phone number via email. That number was never received.
The newspaper was also told that minutes of the meeting would be provided, but minutes were not received.
According to WPSD News Director Perry Boxx, the station’s complaint stated that “the technical issues required the public meeting be suspended” in accordance with Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 61.826.
“The board continued to meet even though one member, Darryl Pea, could not be heard by others and one, John Mann, could not be seen for much of the meeting, later connecting by phone,” according to Boxx.
In a Feb. 9 email from Boxx to Board Chair Mark Whitlow that served as a written complaint about the meeting, Boxx stated that there were a number of violations during the public portion of the board meeting and what is seen as an executive or closed session to the meeting. They included:
• The chair did not state the purpose of the closed session and the specific provision authorizing the closed session as stated in Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 61.810.
• The Open Meetings Act forbids discussion of matters unrelated to the stated purpose for entering the meeting.
• Upon entering executive session, the chair ordered the disconnection of the news media with no provision made for access to return to public session.
• The open portion of the meeting was “significantly flawed” by technical problems in violation of KRS 61.826, which requires any interruption in the video or audio broadcast of a video teleconference at any location bringing about the suspension of the video teleconference until the broadcast is restored.
Boxx said that the decision by the city of Paducah to stop providing labor and cost of erecting The Dome for the quilt show — apparently giving that responsibility to the convention center — made it a public issue.
Discussion and possible action about the WPSD Local 6 complaint is one of the items on the agenda for today’s convention center board meeting. The board will also discuss amending its bylaws to have staggered terms for its board members and to have board members choose designation as a city, county or joint appointees.
