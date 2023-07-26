With the 2024 American Quilters Society QuiltWeek about nine months away, the Convention Center Corporation Board briefly talked Tuesday about the 2025 contract with AQS for hosting the annual quilt show, and also on the roof repairs at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.

Joe Romano, executive vice president and chief operating officer for VenuWorks, joined Tuesday’s meeting remotely. The management firm is negotiating the AQS contract for 2025 on behalf of the board, but board members plan to meet in small groups to discuss the contract.

