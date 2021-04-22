Convention center board hears of sports boost

Hosting sports events at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center has been a boon to that facility, not just during a time of COVID-19 but likely for the future.
Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the facility, told the board Tuesday that the revenue that sports has brought to the venue has been more than expected.
“From September to March, according to Kentucky Tourism, we’ve had a little over $5 million impact on the community,” she said. “In just the short time that we’ve had sports since September, we’ve reached seven different states other than (Kentucky).
“We’ve had over 32,000 people in attendance since September and 106 days of events, which is great.”
That comes to about 300 people at each day of events — not bad for a first-year indoor sports facility.
“And that’s during COVID,” board member John Mann said.
Campbell said the use of the convention and expo center for sports events is an expansion of the McCracken County Sports Commission’s plan to use different venues for several sports, including the proposed Sports Plex.
“We’re trying to get a cross-market with the county sports outdoor facility,” Campbell said. “So, when they finish their branding — and they’re trying to get their website up and running — we’re going to try to do some of what they’re doing in their marketing and branding and try to make a cohesive brand of marketing with the county.”
Campbell said the promoters of basketball and volleyball said they need more space for their events, and Campbell is turning to a little-used part of the convention and expo center complex: The Paducah Dome Pavilion.
“Just to be proactive, I’m trying to figure out how to use the dome for that overflow space,” she said. “We can use the dome for a few years, and the hope is that we would be able to add on to the facility that would add official courts.
“We’re talking about four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts.”
Campbell added that the feedback from people attending the sports events has been positive.
“They say that it’s wonderful, it’s easy to get to, it’s clean and the equipment’s great,” she said. “It’s really amazing how much business we’ve had without marketing.”
Campbell told the board that other events would be coming back to the convention center, including Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast meetings.
“Our Food Truck Fridays will be coming once a month,” she said. “That starts up in May (on May 7).”
The convention and expo center is also preparing for the next American Quilter’s Society Quilt Week, which is scheduled for Spring 2022.
The board discussed repairs to the facility that were presented to the McCracken Fiscal Court.
“We did ask the county if they would help with those capital items,” Campbell said. “As I understand, they have issued a priority list, and we are on that, and we are very grateful about that.
“The roof for the convention center is about $562,000, and for the expo, it’s another $541,000, and then, the (heating, venting and air conditioning) is another $500,000.”
The convention and expo center put in for another Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“This is about 30% of what we got the first time,” Campbell said. “This is for $50,000 to $60,000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.