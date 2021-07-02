Convention center board discusses multi-party marketing plan

The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation approved its 2021-22 budget Thursday in a special meeting held at the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center.
The meeting was necessary because there was not a quorum present at the scheduled June 23 meeting. Topics were discussed at that meeting, but no actions were taken.
The board approved the $1.45 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which began Thursday.
Board Chairman Mark Whitlow reiterated what Executive Director Michelle Campbell said in the previous meeting about being able to check all of the boxes for how the convention and expo center can now be used: for events, sports and catering.
“We’re going to be a full-service facility once again, so that’s great,” he said.
After the meeting, Whitlow said the budget was the result of the work done by Campbell, the board and facility manager VenuWorks.
“We did have to speculate as to the income we will get from the convention center side,” he said. “We are getting new business and new contracts — some of the big shows and big commitments are coming back — so we’re very optimistic. We are not a for-profit organization, but we certainly do not want to lose money. The budget is designed to be a break-even budget.
“It’s exciting to know that all of our facilities can be open and available: our kitchen and our meeting rooms as well as our expo center. It’s really an exciting time.”
The board also authorized the renewal of a line of credit at Paducah Bank as well as the marketing plan put together by Campbell.
“I want to take advantage of talking about the marketing plan to continue our discussion that we had at the (June 23) board meeting about meeting with the (Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau) and, perhaps, the McCracken Sports Commission to coordinate marketing for Paducah — not just us, but for everybody,” Whitlow told the board.
Campbell and board member Bill Bartleman agreed with Whitlow about Campbell and Whitlow meeting with CVB administrators and a representative of the sports commission to map out a marketing strategy before holding joint meetings with the entities.
“To start with, I think that we do need to know what the objectives are for each partner — what their role is and what their objectives are,” Campbell said. “The role is really essential to know who’s doing what part with the marketing, how much is going through to which market segment and how that’s being marketed.
“So, yeah, I think there needs to be a strategic plan in place, and I can put it together and email it to you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.