Convention center board discusses logistical sports issues

The Carroll Convention Center board discussed the effects of sports tourism on its properties at its meeting on Wednesday, including taking up and putting down sports floors at the convention center and expo center and placing a more permanent structure where the Dome Pavilion is.
Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell told board members she wanted direction from them regarding priorities when it came to areas using sports flooring.
The convention center has been the site of basketball and volleyball events over the last year, events that have drawn thousands of people to the convention center.
“The floor is a big undertaking as far as picking it up and taking it down,” she said. “It’s easily a week of work, and that’s if we get everybody that we need, and we’re understaffed right now. … A lot of community events require that the floor be pulled up.
“As a business model, things are changing, and I think we need to sit down and put pen to paper and figure out whether the board wants to make a priority of objectives and whatever other options there are. This is one where we’re going to have to make a choice pretty soon.”
Campbell said it costs about $7,000 to take up a floor and put it back down, considering the number of hours and people it takes to do the job.
“We did do that for the Big Boy Toy show, and it was record time,” she said. “We got it up, I think in three days, and we put it down in about three days. We had 20 inmates that we were using to do that with as well as our staff and a load of volunteers. It is not easy.”
Board member Tom Padgett put the question to Campbell and the board.
“I think the questions is: Strategically, does the expo center want to be a sports center or do they want to be a multi-use facility?” he said. “Are there other options for putting things over the floor to absorb X-thousands of pounds per square foot without damaging the floor? What’s the long-term investment on those solutions?”
Convention Center Board Chairman Mark Whitlow suggested doing a cost-benefit analysis of having a permanent structure where the Dome Pavilion is.
He recommended that board members have a workshop with a facilitator one Saturday after New Year’s Day to discuss the needs of the convention center complex. The board agreed to do that.
Whitlow asked board members to send potential workshop topics to Campbell as well as suggested dates for the workshop.
After the meeting, Whitlow said the Dome Pavilion material is deteriorating, but the area would be ideal to have a sports facility.
“Domes have a shelf life, so to speak,” he told The Sun. “One problem is we don’t have any restrooms or concession areas in the dome structure, and under state law, the dome can only be up for six months out of the year. So, that is a problem with scheduling and things of that nature.
“The dome was primarily built for the quilt show, to provide extra space, but we found out that extra space can be very helpful to allow us to have sports events and big shows at the same time. As you heard, we have to choose now how we use the expo center, and if it’s going to be a trade show that requires forklifts — as most of them do — and we have to take up the floor, that’s a $7,000 cost plus the time.”
Whitlow was optimistic about the effect of a cost-benefit analysis.
“It’s just an exciting time where these are wonderful problems to have,” he said. “We have a lot going on, and we have to decide how to juggle the balls.”
