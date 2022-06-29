The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors approved its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday and set staggered terms for its members.
The $1.24 million budget includes $433,033 in catering income and $431,473 in rental income.
Staff member Jo Brown detailed the proposed budget to the board, reviewing the last year’s spending.
“We had about $338,000 more in transient tax than we had anticipated,” she said. “There was discussion about how that should be effectively used and how that should be recorded.
“About one-third of that incremental transient tax is reflected in the additional $108,000 profit over what we budgeted to do this year. Another third is reflected in increased utilities. We spent almost $120,000 over the budget amount with a dire-strait need for updated HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems.”
Brown added that the remaining one-third of the incremental transient tax went toward unexpected costs relating to the Dome pavilion, lower-than-expected sales with the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show and a $20,000 investment into the Schroeder Expo Center to maximize event potential.
Brown called the 2022-23 budget “an aggressive sales plan,” stating that the addition of sales and marketing manager Whitney Walker should bolster revenues for the convention and expo centers.
“We are hopeful that she can pursue more opportunities to host multiple events at the same time and to regain repeat events lost during COVID-19,” Brown said. “Even last year, we struggled with getting some of the Christmas parties back.”
Board Chair Mark Whitlow asked Brown what the goal was for rental income in Fiscal Year 2023, asking if $431,000 was in the budget. Brown said it was.
Asked how much the convention and expo centers made last year in that category, Brown said, “About half that.”
“So, this budget anticipates doubling our rental?” he asked.
“It’s aggressive,” Brown said of the budget.
“It’s very aggressive,” Whitlow responded.
Board member John Mann asked where the figures came from and Whitlow said that it came from VenuWorks, the third-party manager for the convention and expo centers since February 2019.
“I thought that was an aggressive number and I communicated that to them to make sure their model is good,” Mann said.
Scott Schoenike, the executive director of the Ford Center of Evansville, Indiana — one of the properties that VenuWorks manages — took part in the meeting via conference call.
“There’s a couple of things,” he said. “When we added the kitchen (to the convention center) a few years ago, then COVID hit. So, yeah, optimistic, but we were dead for half the year — and, now, we’ve hired a sales person.”
After more discussion, the board approved the budget.
The board also approved amending the bylaws to have staggered terms for its board members. Board members drew numbers from an envelope to see if they would have one-, two- or three-year terms beginning Friday.
They also drew to see if their seat would be determined by the city of Paducah, McCracken County or a joint decision between the two entities.
The results of the drawing were: Whitlow, two years, city; Mann, three years, county; Padgett, three years, joint; Bill Bartleman, three years, joint; Andrew McGlenon, three years, county; Darryl Pea, one year, city; Alex Sherwood, two years, joint.
David Jones recently resigned his position on the board and there is another open position. The terms for those positions will be determined at a later date.
The terms of the board members will last until June 30 of their final year, when the board member will be renewed or replaced. The following term for that position will be a full three-year term.
