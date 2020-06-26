The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation board approved a tentative agreement Thursday with the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission regarding the playing of volleyball and basketball tournaments at the Bill and Meredith Schroeder Expo Center.
Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the convention and expo center, told the board that there are 10 volleyball events and four basketball events already planned for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins Wednesday.
“The Sports Commission is buying the floors,” she said of the portable hardwood courts to be used. “But, we were tentatively supposed to buy the equipment. We, obviously, cannot afford to do that at this time.
“We need about $92,000 worth of equipment. We could get away with just $68,000 for volleyball and, if the attendance is what it was (at comparable tournaments last year), I show that we should be able to do something with basketball and buy three basketball goals.”
Campbell said that the Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation offered to provide equipment from the Paducah Regional Sports Plex — and some of that equipment was usable — but some equipment did not have the measurements that the Expo Center needs.
The Expo Center will have eight volleyball courts and four basketball courts, requiring more equipment than the Sports Plex was able to offer.
Campbell said that she hoped to make an arrangement with the Sports Commission such as a loan or payback plan. She added that she is looking into several other options to get the equipment paid for.
“(The Sports Commission) is very supportive, and they are very understanding of where we are,” she told the board. “They get that the goal is to get things going as quickly as we can.
“It’s a revenue generator not only for us but the community. These people (tournament participants, families and fans) are going to be eating in our restaurants and staying at our hotels. (The Sports Commission members) get the big picture, so I know they’re going to help us as much as they can.”
Campbell said the first scheduled event will be a middle school volleyball tournament that will be held Aug. 22, barring changes brought about by concerns regarding COVID-19.
The board approved its budget for the 2020-21 year. Campbell told the board that she was conservative with income figures in putting the budget together, but the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made the process more difficult.
The budget at the beginning of the fiscal year has $1.347 million in income and $1.377 million in expenses.
“I’m hoping that (the sporting events) help offset where we’re lacking in income,” Campbell said.
One longstanding source of high expenses for the properties has been a leak of energy in the buildings.
Campbell said that the power bills are $10,000 for both buildings with nothing being on, and the properties spent about $70,000 over the three months of last summer, what she called “the least busy time” for them.
“We cannot figure it out,” she said. “I’m going back to Paducah Power now. We are monitoring it. We’re noticing that, with everything being off, our power bills are way higher than they should be. The Expo is hitting peak demand, and there’s nothing in it.
“It’s not the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning); we turned off the HVAC. So, we’re back to the drawing board on that.”
Russell Ferguson, vice president of food and beverage services for VenuWorks, which manages the properties, spoke about the history of the power problem at the convention and expo center.
“We experienced this enormous expense last year, and it kind of faded away with the weather changing and things cooling off,” he said. “Now, it starts to appear that we’re going to run into the same problem this year.
“Are we at a point where it makes more sense to hire an efficiency expert or electrical engineer to come in and actually do a survey and find out what the real problem is instead of taking shots at it?”
Campbell said that people from Paducah Power System, Beltline and Marcum Engineering came to the properties and were unable to find the problem.
The board voted to research how much it would cost for companies to inspect the electrical system of the properties. Board member Andrew McGlenon said he would work with Ferguson on the project.
