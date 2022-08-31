PADNWS-08-31-22 CONTOUR - PHOTO

Contour Airlines has been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service to Barkley Regional Airport. The three-year contract is set to begin Dec. 6.

 Contributed

Starting Dec. 6, Contour Airlines begins offering Essential Air Service to Barkley Regional Airport. SkyWest Airlines continues service until then.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the Airport Authority board’s EAS recommendation, selected from three bids. Contour will provide 12 nonstop round-trip flights weekly to Charlotte, North Carolina on a dedicated 30-passenger, twin-engine plane.

