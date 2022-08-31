Starting Dec. 6, Contour Airlines begins offering Essential Air Service to Barkley Regional Airport. SkyWest Airlines continues service until then.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the Airport Authority board’s EAS recommendation, selected from three bids. Contour will provide 12 nonstop round-trip flights weekly to Charlotte, North Carolina on a dedicated 30-passenger, twin-engine plane.
“I’m excited the decision’s finally been made,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. “The uncertainty is now over. I want to thank DoT representatives and also Congressman James Comer and his staff for helping us through this process. We appreciate the support for Barkley and the region.”
Under Contour, Rouleau confirmed super-saver fares as low as $19 and average fares of $65. The Charlotte, North Carolina hub offers flights to 133 domestic and 35 international airports, including access to the Caribbean.
“They’ve agreed to keep it EAS, so that’s good from a cash flow standpoint,” Rouleau said. Under Alternative EAS, the DoT would give Barkley a grant to pay Contour. “(With EAS), the payment goes directly from the DoT to Contour.”
Contour offers a “hot plane” — i.e., a standby aircraft — at its Smyrna, Tennessee headquarters and $25,000 annually for marketing.
A permanent on-site mechanic, Rouleau has said before, will also help prevent two- or three-hour delays.
“Everything Contour is doing appears to be in the right direction to improve the reliability of our flights,” Roulea said.
“By having a mechanic stationed at all times … We don’t have to wait for a mechanic to come from Nashville. The flights and the aircraft will be dedicated to Barkley, so if there’s a delay, it’s not compounded. There’s enough time to absorb any delays, so the second flight is likely to be on time as well.”
Under an interline agreement with American Airlines, high-status fliers under United Airlines receive status-matching. One checked bag is complimentary for all passengers.
Barkley partly recommended Contour for its twin-engine service; during past board meetings, members said waiving twin-engine rights weakened future EAS bid negotiations.
Essential Air Service is a federal subsidy program run by the Department of Transportation that ensures that smaller communities have a connection to the national air transportation system.
Contour will operate out of Barkley until Nov. 30, 2025 — a three-year contract, despite the airline’s original four-year proposal. Its first-year subsidy is $5,554,654, increasing by 6.5% annually.
In a June 24 letter to the DoT, Airport Authority Chairman Jay Matheny wrote, “Contour’s proposal had a four-year term, but we believe that so much is likely to change in the industry over that time that a three-year period would be better suited to the current environment.”
City of Paducah Mayor George Bray told The Sun that Barkley Blue Sky Alliance would continue to look for expansion opportunities.
“Beyond two flights a day,” said Bray, who prior served for two years as board vice chairman and two as chairman. “That continues to be a long-term goal for the airport, and we will be evaluating these opportunities as we move forward.
“We didn’t expect SkyWest to eliminate service, but the community came together and worked hard to find a solution best for our local passengers. Charlotte is an up-and-coming, rapidly growing airport with international service, and I think everybody needs to give it a chance and experience it.”
In 2016, Contour launched its first scheduled route from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, expanding to 20 cities nationwide today. In July, CEO Matt Chaifetz told The Sun the airline focused on medium-sized markets without nonstop service, helping fliers mitigate layovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.