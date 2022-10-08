Matt Chaifetz, chief executive officer at Contour Aviation, Barkley Regional Airport’s new air service provider, will be the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s October Power in Partnership breakfast Oct. 13.
The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
The program will also feature an update on the 2022 Membership and Total Resource Campaign from Brent Housman, board chair-elect and 2022 Campaign chair.
Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746.
Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $20.
Chaifetz has almost two decades of leadership experience in aviation as both an executive and entrepreneur. He began his career at the age of thirteen as the Founder of Innovative Travel Concepts (ITC), which quickly grew to become a leading provider of back-end services to the travel industry.
After selling ITC in 2002, he spent time at JetBlue Airways and The Jetstream Group before founding Contour Flight, an air fulfillment agency specializing in commercial aircraft in 2009. Chaifetz joined Contour Aviation as an equity partner and director in 2013 prior to assuming the CEO role in 2015. He received his undergraduate degree from The George Washington University and is an avid private pilot.
(0) comments
