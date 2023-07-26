A draft contract for 911 upgrades for Paducah and McCracken County is under review by the 911 project consultant, Paducah Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday night’s Paducah City Commission meeting.
The two local governments recently agreed to negotiate with Communications International, authorizing an intent-to-award letter to the company. The city and county’s project consultant, Federal Engineering, is now reviewing a draft contract from the company. That contract is expected to be brought forward for adoption once a review is complete, according to the city.
Officials are also considering a parcel fee to help finance the 911 operations and system upgrades. It would be assessed based upon property taxes. Officials have not yet determined how much the fee would be, but it could be implemented as early as 2024.
“I think there is a consensus at this point to use a parcel fee to fund a portion of 911,” Bray said. “We are looking for a funding source to replace a portion of funding lost from depleting landlines.”
The city also approved authorizing a payment to the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center for $40,736.23, which is half the cost for a contract vendor that set up and dismantled the dome pavilion. The temporary dome pavilion structure has been used during AQS QuiltWeek for more than 13 years. It’s reached its life expectancy, and the city, county and convention center are looking for a cost-effective, permanent solution.
With the dome at the end of its expected use, Bray said the city, county, convention center and community must make a joint decision on a permanent structure. Bray said having a permanent structure could create a facility for QuiltWeek and indoor sports. He also said a permanent structure would be cost effective and provide more space for other vendors or events.
“In the long run, the city, county, convention center and the community have a joint decision to make on this effort,” he said. “The quilt show is not going away, and we need to figure out how to add space to the convention center.
City leaders also announced that new pickleball courts at Noble Park will not open on Aug. 1 as originally planned. Instead, it’s expected to open during the first week of September. The opening is being delayed because the lighting used for backlighting on the courts has been back-ordered, causing a delay of 28 days. However, officials said there won’t be any financial impact on the project.
• Bray presented a Duke of Paducah award to Beau Dodson and a Junior Duke award to Barrett Seaton. Dodson was nominated to receive the award based upon his “dedication to public safety in his service as a meteorologist for McCracken County Emergency Management,” according to the city. The city also said Seaton sent a letter to Bray with “encouragement and positive reasons” for building the outdoor sports complex.
• The commission approved the appointments of Jana Dawson, Robert Hernandez, Christa Dubrock, Irhonda Lovelace, Kimberly Yates, Dann Patterson, and Anthony Walton to the Paducah Human Rights Commission board, with Hernandez serving as the chairman.
• The commission approved a municipal order to apply for the 2023-2024 Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant. The grant request of $11,554 would be used to purchase in-car and handheld radar speed measuring devices, according to the city.
