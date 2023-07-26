City commission

Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting included an update on the project for 911 system upgrades. A draft contract for 911 upgrades for Paducah and McCracken County is under review by Federal Engineering, the project consultant.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

A draft contract for 911 upgrades for Paducah and McCracken County is under review by the 911 project consultant, Paducah Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday night’s Paducah City Commission meeting.

The two local governments recently agreed to negotiate with Communications International, authorizing an intent-to-award letter to the company. The city and county’s project consultant, Federal Engineering, is now reviewing a draft contract from the company. That contract is expected to be brought forward for adoption once a review is complete, according to the city.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In