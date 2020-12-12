CALDWELL COUNTY — Eastbound lanes of I-24 in parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties reopened Friday.
Traffic in the area has been restricted to one lane on the westbound side for more than six months, as crews worked to repave the lanes. Exit 56 has been closed as well as part of the construction zone.
Not only has the construction zone negatively affected traffic flow, but it’s also affected some businesses in the area. The marathon gas station at exit 56 has been hit hard by the exit ramp being closed.
“It cut it down to nothing. It’s been winter time sales all year long,” said store manager Becky Vargo.
Vargo said that once the exit ramp closed, their sales tanked. Sales have been so bad that she has been on the verge of having to make some tough decisions.
“This is a small independent business. We don’t make it up at another location, we can’t afford it you know,” she said.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said there are still sections of the eastbound lanes in the area that are limited to one lane as crews finish putting in drainage improvements.
“That’s gonna be a big improvement. We’ll be able to take two lane traffic off the westbound lanes, eastbound motorists will see a really big improvement out of this,” said spokesperson Keith Todd.
It will still be a couple of weeks before the concrete barrier on the westbound side of the interstate is completely taken down, Todd added. There will also be some patch work on the westbound side to smooth out the pavement. The hope is to have the construction zone completely down by the week of Christmas for holiday travel.
“Once the barrier wall is removed they’ll have to go in and do what we call some maintenance patching in various areas to try and smooth out the pavement some so we can have safe travel for folks through the winter months,” said Todd.
Vargo said the construction zone coming down is more than just an improved commute — it’s much needed hope for her and her family.
“It may not seem like a big deal but this business keeps five households supported,” said Vargo.
The Transportation Cabinet said there are plans to repave the westbound lanes in this area of I-24 this spring. That project has yet to be bid out.
