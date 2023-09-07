PADUCAH — Pavement work is happening now on the I-24 Ohio River bridge that connects McCracken County, Kentucky, to Massac County, Illinois — a crucial stretch of interstate. The goal is to make the drive smoother and safer.

It’s not the first time that bridge has needed work in recent years. In 2021, there was construction happening on the same stretch of road, and there were multiple wrecks, including a pileup that injured nine people and killed a 4-year-old child. Paducah police said distracted driving combined with the ongoing work zone were factors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In