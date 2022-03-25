Construction on Clarks River Road to start Monday

Construction work to establish a center left turn lane on a portion of Clarks River Road is set to begin on Monday.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to establish a work zone along U.S. 60/Clark’s River Road in Paducah starting Monday. The work zone will be established between the Clarks River Bridge and Pugh Road.
This project runs from the Clarks River Bridge eastward half a mile to the last crossover before the Pugh Road intersection, according to KYTC. The construction plans call for the development of a center left turn lane.
The target completion date for the project is July 15, 2022, according to KYTC.
For the first week or so, initial work will be along the shoulder area, then gradually ramp up to include lane restrictions. The work zone will have a suggested 35 mph speed limit, KYTC said.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the safety enhancements are designed to reduce crashes in the project zone.
“Replacing the media with a center turn lane will make it easier for trucks to make left turns heading into business and industry entrances along this section of U.S. 60,” Poat said in a press release.
According to KYTC, a study of police crash reports for this half-mile stretch of U.S. 60 found a total of 53 crashes with 17 injury collisions and 36 collisions with property damage. The survey identified a safety issue created by trucks attempting to turn left along U.S. 60 east of the Clarks River Bridge.
About 18,500 vehicles travel this section of Clarks River Road each day, according to KYTC.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor of the $897,900 project.
