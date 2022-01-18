The general forecast for construction projects nationwide in 2022 is that there will be a higher demand for construction projects despite ongoing supply problems and labor challenges.
That information was released through a recent Zoom news conference by Associated General Contractors of America and Sage Construction and Real Estate.
Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky is the sponsor of a weekly feature in The Paducah Sun that highlights students in area technical centers in western Kentucky.
AGC of America CEO Stephen Sandherr said each year, his company surveys its member firms on the expectations for labor and marketing conditions for the coming business year and closely analyzes those results to prepare the annual hiring and business outlook, prepared by AGC of America and Sage.
More than 1,000 firms took part in the survey between Nov. 9 and Dec. 13, representing a broad range of businesses in size, business volume and geographic distribution.
“Their response is very clear,” Sandherr said. “The contractors are, overall, very optimistic about the outlook for the year.
“They expect demand for most types of projects to increase and, as a result, most firms plan to add staff. Contractors are also continuing to invest in new technologies that are designed to make them more efficient and effective.”
Sandherr said contractors were much more optimistic about this year than they were at the start of 2021, when they expected demands for many types of projects to contract and were “less bullish in their hiring plans.”
Sandherr said despite that optimism for 2022, contractors also expect to face several challenges this year.
“Chief among those challenges are supply chain problems that are making it hard to budget for and procure key construction materials,” he said. “And, workforce shortages remain severe and are making it difficult for contractors to keep pace with demand.”
Ken Simonson, the chief economist for AGC of America, said those responding to the survey were most optimistic about highway and bridge construction, with 63% expecting a larger dollar value of projects to compete for compared with 5% who expect a lower value.
Much of that is based on the proposed infrastructure bill making its way through Congress.
“Contractors are also upbeat about the demand for transportation projects such as transit, rail and airport, with a net reading of 51%, as well as water and sewer projects, with a net reading of 50%,” Simonson said.
High school students in western Kentucky are studying in several programs in seven technical centers in Paducah, Ballard County, Caldwell County, Calloway County, Fulton County, Marshall County and Mayfield.
They are studying electricity, carpentry, welding and other fields that will make them work-ready in the construction field upon graduation.
“Nearly three-quarters of respondents expect their own firm’s headcount will increase in 2022, compared to just 9% who expect a decrease,” Simonson said. “Of those, 47% of firms expect their headcount to increase by 10% or less. However, 22% said their headcount will increase by 11 to 25%, and 5% of respondents anticipate an increase of more than 25%.
“Adding those new workers won’t be easy, however. An overwhelming 83% report they are having a hard time filling some or all salaried or hourly craft positions, compared with only 8% who say they are having no difficulty.”
Simonson said three-fourths of the survey respondents said it will be more difficult to hire new workers this year.
“Workforce challenges are likely a key reason that 62% of respondents increased base pay rates more than in 2020, compared to 23% that provided similar or smaller increases,” he said.
“Additionally, one-third of firms provided incentives for bonuses and 21% of firms increased their portion of benefit contributions or improved employee benefits.”
Asked about the prospects for students coming out of high school to enter the workforce, news conference moderator Brian Turmail, who is also the vice president for public affairs and strategic initiatives for AGC of America, was optimistic.
“I don’t want to get in front of (the participating panelists), but my sense is: Anyone who is an accomplished student studying construction is probably going to be entering a hiring market,” he said.
Simonson reiterated that contractors expect to increase their employee count this year.
“Indeed, Kentucky is one of those states that has had a population growth in the last year,” he said. “It matched the national rate. Construction employment in Kentucky is actually ahead of the 2020 level.”
