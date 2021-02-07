Constance Sue “Connie” (Miller) Waddell passed away peacefully in the early hours of February 3, 2021. In her final weeks, she was surrounded by family in her home in Western Kentucky. She is survived by her three sons: Barry (Stacey), Andy and Michael (Kate).
Connie was born on 10/20/38 in Frankfort, Indiana to her late parents, Herbert Miller and Dorothy (Wainscott) Miller. In her early childhood, she met a boy who lived a few doors down named Ronnie. Ron, who passed away in October 2019, would eventually become her loving husband of over 50 years. Connie attended Frankfort High School and Ball State Teachers College. Connie and Ron were married on 8/20/60 and started life together in Indianapolis, where Connie taught grades K-3. In 1970, the family moved to Evansville, Indiana, where they put down roots and raised their family. Connie was an active participant in her children’s education, often volunteering at their schools and taking leadership roles in the PTA and community efforts to improve the public school system in Evansville.
Connie and Ron retired to Grand Rivers, Kentucky in 1998. They hosted many family gatherings at “the lake” where they were able to enjoy their grandchildren who came to visit often despite living out of state. Her grandchildren Ben, Alex, Madelyn, Justin, Sara, JR and Samantha will remember their grandmother as the loving, generous person she was.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Per Connie’s wishes, there will be no services.
Connie was a patron of the Badgett Playhouse in Grand Rivers. This beloved local institution is owned by the Kentucky Global Arts Initiative which supports many charitable initiatives. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer a charitable donation in Connie’s name and/or we’d love to hear your favorite memory of Connie.
Kentucky Global Arts Initiative, c/o Badgett Playhouse, PO Box 206, Grand Rivers, KY 42045. email: info@badgettplayhouse.com.
If you wish to send condolences or share a story, please email jronaldw@gmail.com where her family will receive your message.
