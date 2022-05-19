On Tuesday, changing times and some lack of preparedness led to confusion on voting logistics.
In McCracken County, 9,609 people cast ballots — a 17% turnout and a 1% increase from 2018.
But the county’s consolidation of 54 precincts into 18 locations left some perplexed.
“We had postcards sent out to every registered voter in McCracken County,” McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said.
The county tasked a Lexington-based company to mail them, but “many people told us they didn’t get those postcards. Maybe some saw it and thought it was a reminder to vote and didn’t read it, but we did send out postcards to everyone,” Griggs said.
Voting precincts were listed at McCrackenCountyKY.gov, reported in the media and posted on signs at previous locations.
“But I don’t know if some (of the signs) got taken down — some told us there was no notification there,” she said. “I want to assure voters … we tried to figure out every way possible for voters to know about the changes, and unfortunately some people didn’t find out.”
In 2021, state legislators passed House Bill 574, an election reform bill permitting — among other things — expanded in-person voting, county-wide vote centers and registered Independents as poll workers.
McCracken County Courthouse accepted voters from any precinct, but Griggs said past litigious scenarios limited precinct-specific polls to government-funded properties this year.
“Some lawsuits have arisen from things happening on Election Day. Churches or other privately-owned buildings haven’t wanted us to use their (locations) anymore because of liability reasons,” she said.
Poll worker Deidra Garrett said there was another reason the number of precincts was consolidated.
“Some people (owners of private buildings formerly used as polling places) are just getting old and don’t want to do it anymore,” said Garrett, who helped some 900 voters at McCracken County High School on Tuesday.
“And other than directing traffic, (Election Day) wasn’t a big deal. I think some people are used to being able to walk across the street to go vote, but overall the majority seemed okay. As a general rule, most of them are very nice.”
Despite any issues, the onus is on voters to prepare.
“A lot of people weren’t sure of their party affiliation,” Griggs said. “Some of the responsibility has to fall back on the voter as well. I know it’s frustrating, and I’m sorry to anyone who experienced problems, but I would encourage voters to find out if they’re registered and where they can vote.”
General elections are in November. Voters can visit GoVoteKY.com to check their registration status.
