U.S. Reps. James Comer, Republican from Kentucky’s 1st District, and Joe Cunningham, Democrat from South Carolina’s 1st District, will be together in a Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce-sponsored virtual event Friday.
The event is part of the American Congressional Exchange/Bipartisan Policy Center’s program and the chamber’s 2020 Public Policy Series.
It will be presented as a Zoom webinar and be live-streamed on WPSDLocal6.com from 12:15 to 1 p.m. from the Commerce Center.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event is not open for others to attend in person.
“Congressmen Comer and Cunningham should have an interesting discussion while here,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “Both are natives of west Kentucky and are now serving in Congress together.”
Comer was elected to Congress in 2016. His district includes 35 counties from west to central Kentucky. He grew up in rural Monroe County and graduated from Western Kentucky University.
He is a member of the Agriculture, Oversight and Reform, and Education and Labor committees. Prior to his election to Congress, he served as Kentucky’s commissioner of agriculture having been elected in 2011.
He also served six terms as a member of the Kentucky Statehouse.
Cunningham, a Lyon County native, is serving his first term. His district includes the state’s low country, including Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Kiawah and Hilton Head. He is the son of retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
Joe Cunningham serves on the House Veterans’ Affairs and Natural Resources committees. Prior to his election to Congress, Cunningham was an attorney and an ocean engineer.
The chamber’s public policy series provides the business community access to legislative leaders and information on key issues.
The Bipartisan Policy Center, based in Washington, D.C., fosters bipartisanship and works to build better relationships among lawmakers of different parties through the ACE program.
Those interested in attending virtually should pre-register online at www.paducahchamber.org. Participants can email questions for the legislators in advance of the event by emailing info@paducahchamber.org.
