Joe Cunningham doesn’t represent western Kentucky in Congress, but his native area will always be part of him.
The first-term U.S. Representative, who was born in Princeton and grew up in Lyon County, now calls Charleston, South Carolina, home.
While Cunningham has traded the Bluegrass for the Palmetto State, the public official has deep Kentucky roots and fond memories of living in the area. His father is Lyon County native and former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham.
“I think growing up in a small town and traveling around with my dad and seeing what motivated him to seek elected office and serve on the bench and seeing why he did it and his passion,” the Democratic congressman told The Sun. “There’s no doubt that there’s a little bit of that in me as well, in the sense that we both just wanted to make the world and the community a better place.”
The 38-year-old’s experience in congress, so far, has been rewarding.
“It’s the honor of my lifetime to be able to represent the First District of South Carolina … especially at such a pivotal time in our nation’s history,” Cunningham said. “(When) I got into this I had never run for public office before, and like so many people I was discouraged and frustrated with the rabid partisanship that existed up in Washington, D.C., and I wanted to do something about it.”
The Kuttawa-raised congressman campaigned, and was elected in 2018, on a promise to reach across the aisle.
“I feel like that message of bipartisanship that we’ve been broadcasting and bringing people together is something that our country desperately needs right now,” Cunningham said. “In order to get things done, you need both sides to come together to the table to work on things, especially kitchen table issues like health care.”
In March, the Lugar Center — named for a longtime Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar — ranked Cunningham as the most bipartisan freshman representative and the 15th most overall mathematically when it comes to working across party lines on legislation.
One of the ways Cunningham tries to accomplish this is through engaging in actual camaraderie with his fellow members of congress at the House gym, the prayer breakfast or wherever the opportunity presents itself.
Through this, he’s become friends with Rep. James Comer — a second-term congressman who represents western Kentucky in Washington.
“Anytime someone from my congressional district’s running for congress I’m going to naturally keep an eye on it. I was real excited when (Joe) won and when he came to Frankfort we hit it off and became very close friends,” Comer told The Sun. “We went out to eat within the first few weeks of him being in congress and I can tell you with confidence you will not see very many republicans and Democrats going out to eat together in town.”
The Kentucky congressman had nothing but good things to say about Cunningham, who he has planned a district swap visit with for sometime in the future.
“Congress is broken and, the way it was created by our founding fathers, you have to be bipartisan (for it to work),” Comer explained. “With the hyperpartisan environment that exists in Washington right now it’s imperative that Republicans and Democrats try to work together on the issues where you can find consensus.
“If there aren’t more people like Joe and myself in congress then you’re going to continue to see an institution become less and less effective.”
Cunningham’s time in office hasn’t been perfect. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country this spring, he was one of the first members of congress to test positive for the disease.
“My symptoms were very, very mild fortunately and I think that helps illustrate that there may be tons of people walking around with coronavirus that may not know it,” he said. “It just kind of underscored for me how broad the symptoms of this can be.”
His brush with the disease prompted him to donate plasma toward research related to developing a rapid response test.
Since the pandemic started, his office has been, if anything, busier than before.
“It’s changed everyone’s jobs and lives — being a member of congress is no different in that regard,” the congressman said. “On top of (our normal casework) we have small businesses, employers and employees that we’re talking to every day who are looking to secure Payroll Protection Program loans or waiting on their unemployment check. We’re in touch with our constituents every single day.”
With a bid for reelection currently underway, Cunningham is focused on delivering results to the people who cast ballots for him the first time around.
“Politics is not at the forefront of my mind. I’m just trying to fulfill the promises I made when I ran,” he said. “I’m being exactly who I said I would be, and I think at the end of the day if you’re doing that and you’re transparent and honest with people then they’ll send you back.”
Regardless of the results, Cunningham has pledged to serve no more than three terms because of his sincere belief in term limits and his desire to work and live with his wife, Amanda, and son Boone in South Carolina.
“Being a younger member of congress with a young family has presented its challenges, but I’m really enjoying raising my family in South Carolina,” Cunningham said. “I’ve got a young toddler and I want to be back home to put him on the school bus when he gets of age.”
