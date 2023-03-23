Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) is now accepting applicants for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, a contest open to high school students throughout the 1st Congressional District. Each year, the United States House of Representatives hosts this competition to recognize talented young artists from across the country.

High School students are encouraged to participate by submitting artwork for consideration. The winning artwork from the 1st District will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning artwork from across the country, while the second-place winner’s artwork will be displayed in Congressman Comer’s office for the year.

