Lee Rust’s passion for Freedom Forever Ministries, the women’s prison ministry she founded 21 years ago — and Coney dogs — was on full display Thursday at the Dolly McNutt Memorial Park.
The food truck Rust’s ministry operates, The Coney Express, helped launch the city of Paducah’s new Thursday lunchtime option at the downtown park and also raised funds and awareness for her mission.
“I think we’re doing really well,” Rust said, about halfway through the 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event.
“I love that Mayor (George) Bray has decided to put us here in downtown. It’s wonderful because we are integrated with all walks of life. We have city hall out here, we’ve got the library ... and everybody needs to eat.”
Rust is always willing to talk about her ministry for incarcerated women and her love of Coney dogs.
“We serve an awesome product. We have our meat shipped from Michigan. It’s called Koegel’s. It’s a Michigan, German meat,” said Rust, who although has lived in Paducah for 35 years, is from Michigan.
“We have our product shipped down here, the authentic Coney dog. It’s kind of like chili, but it’s drier, with a different spice,” she said. “It’s nothing like you’ve ever had.”
Rust is equally proud of the ministry.
“When COVID started, we were shut down. We couldn’t go into the (prison) facilities,” she said. “We just really felt the Lord moving us to do something in the community.”
A lot of the inmates were let out of prison because of COVID-19, Rust said, “so we work with women that have been released. The women tell us certain areas of life that they’ve missed, simple things like going to the grocery store. What they really need is the basics.”
One of the women she mentors, who never had a job before, is being trained to run the food truck.
“She’s been working about a year now,” Rust said.
The Coney Express participates in other food truck events, like the ones on Fridays at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center, and responds to requests to come to other communities, she said.
Food trucks on Thursdays is planned at Dolly McNutt through September.
Food vendors who want to participate can contact the city’s customer experience department, 270-444-8800. A food truck vendor must have an annual permit issued through the planning department, a city business license and a satisfactory inspection by the fire prevention division.
City Manager Jim Arndt was among the patrons at the first-ever food truck Thursday event.
“Once the people realize, once the truck owners realize, that the customers are here, they’re going to go where the customers are at,” he said.
How big the Thursday event can get is anybody’s guess.
“I can tell you this, you can probably get about 30 trucks around this thing (Dolly McNutt), so there’s room to expand,” Arndt said.
