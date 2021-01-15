Federal Materials Company is putting the finishing touches on a new plant which will alter Paducah’s Southside skyline and help the longtime concrete business better serve existing and new customers.
On Thursday morning, construction crews were positioning the second of two side-by-side silos which will hold the powder that goes into the mix design for concrete.
The new plant replaces one that was about 30 years old, which was torn down last May. In the interim, Federal Materials served its customers operating a small portable plant on its property at 2425 Wayne Sullivan Drive.
“We are very happy that we can make this approximate million-dollar investment into our property to service our market area,” said Tammy Presswood, company president.
The company sees the investment primarily from a quality perspective, she said.
“Obviously, we’ll be able to service the customers we already service, plus additional new ones when there’s growth in Paducah. It’s being able to deliver the quality product that they need with no mistakes.”
Federal Materials Company services the entire western Kentucky region not only with the Paducah plant, but facilities in Murray, Mayfield, and Grand Rivers, Presswood said.
“We truly believe FMC’s presence makes a difference in the western Kentucky communities we serve with our locally-owned and community-invested company,” she said.
