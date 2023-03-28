The Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center needs significant roof repairs — an issue brought to light years ago but exacerbated when recent rains caused a leak and necessitated an emergency repair.
At Monday night’s meeting of McCracken County Fiscal Court, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer expressed frustration that the escrow account for the county’s transient room tax is likely to be depleted by paying for the repairs without any help from the city of Paducah.
Clymer claimed that under a previously existing interlocal agreement, the city and county had agreed to split the costs of covering the center’s shortfalls.
“Now the city has taken the position that, rather than us split the expense of the convention center and the expo center repair,” which he estimated at $2 million, “they insist that the county put our two% tax revenue in as first-in money.”
Clymer said the city expects to pay half of whatever costs are leftover if the $2 million doesn’t cover the repairs in full.
Michelle Campbell, the center’s executive director, called the repair a “public safety issue,” and said the center won’t be able to continue to bring in millions of dollars in economic impact without a renovated roof.
Clymer mentioned the upcoming quilt show, saying of visitors “we’d rather they not go sloshing through the convention center.”
Commissioner Eddie Jones also lamented the city’s position, saying depleting the fund would delay projects the money could help like work on Market House Theatre, Columbia Theater or the Carson Center, calling those institutions “losers” in the deal.
“I understand. We’ve got to get a roof,” he said, but proposed including a clause in any interlocal agreement regarding the roof that Paducah, should it ever institute a restaurant tax, use the first million dollars it collects to reimburse the escrow account, “so that we can be in a position to make these losers winners.”
“I don’t know why they wouldn’t agree to do that,” Jones said.
Commissioner Richard Abraham said whatever the thoughts on how the city should act, the fact remained that the roof needs to be fixed and the county has the money to fix it.
“I’m for fixing the roof, and then maybe we can bake some cookies or something, and take them across the street,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman disagreed with Clymer, and he said he believed the intent when the transient room tax was established was that it would be considered first-in money in situations like the roof repairs.
Bray declined to comment on the situation when contacted Monday night, indicating the city commission will discuss the issue at its meeting tonight.
The roof repairs weren’t the only situation that illustrated frustration from the county toward the city.
Clymer said Bray has also determined that the city will no longer provide labor to assist with setting up the county’s stage for city events.
According to Clymer, Bray committed the city to paying for labor to set up the stage for the upcoming Lower Town Arts and Music Festival, but nothing beyond that event.
“Now we’re talking about us hiring labor or providing all the labor … for putting up our county stage in the city for city events with no help from the city,” Clymer said.
Jones said he hoped to hear the stage issue brought up and formally voted on at a city commission meeting, while Abraham said he hoped skilled labor could be found to help with future events.
