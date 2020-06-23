Concerned that trend of erasing history will include the Bible next
EDITOR:
Statues of George Washington, Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson, Saint Junipero Seera, Ulysses Grant and Francis Scott Key, among others, have recently been vandalized or destroyed.
It has become obvious that attacking and destroying Confederate monuments was just the beginning of destroying our history and heritage. The Stars and Stripes have become a symbol of oppression to certain segments of our republic. If this trend continues, our religious symbols are next.
The removal of the Gen. Lloyd Tilghman statue will not solve any problems, and may in fact create some. The general did have some servants, but the number of slaveholders in this country in 1860 are too numerous to mention. The streets, cities, counties, and names of slaveholders will take over a generation and trillions of dollars to remove from our records.
One last note: the Holy Bible has more than 100 references to slavery. Is the Bible next?
Donald Aubrey McNeill
Paducah
