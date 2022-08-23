Computer Services Inc. of Paducah — more familiarly known locally as CSI — announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement of sale to be acquired by private investment firms Centerbridge Partners and Bridgeport Partners.
The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.6 billion and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Under the terms of the agreement, CSI shareholders will receive $58 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction later this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including CSI shareholder approval and regulatory review.
The per-share purchase price represents a 53% premium to CSI’s closing stock price on Friday, the last full trading day before the agreement was announced, and a premium of 54.4% over CSI’s 30-day volume-weighted average share price.
The agreement will keep the company’s headquarters in Paducah with David Culbertson remaining the president and chief executive officer for CSI, the company announced in a news release Monday.
CSI is guided by a board of directors and its stockholders. It is listed with the over-the-counter market in New York. It has 22 offices outside of Paducah. Once the transaction is completed, CSI will become a privately-held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
Culbertson said that he was pleased with the announcement.
“I am extremely thrilled, honestly, to be able to bring this to our shareholders,” he said. “Our board operated throughout this whole process in the best interests of our shareholders.
“At the end of the day, to be able to deliver the premium that we were able to deliver and, at the same time, to be assured that the new ownership group values what we do and how we do it and the commitment we have to our employees and our customers. Almost as important is the commitment we have to Paducah, to the investment we have in this community through our charitable giving.”
Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman of the board, said the agreement was the product of consideration for the next step for the business.
“Our board and management have to continually be assessing the future of the company and what’s in the best interests of our shareholders, employees and clients,” he said. “The research led us down a path to begin this investigation, and the conclusion of that was to be acquired by Centerbridge and Bridgeport.
“(The sale) says the size of CSI will only continue to grow in the future, which creates a lot of opportunities for employees. (The buyers) understand the significance of us and what we feel is our corporate stewardship obligation to the communities that we live in as well as to the employees.”
Powless said the negotiations for the sale began last fall.
“It was a very thorough, very tedious process that took place,” he said. “These are things that you don’t move into without a great deal of understanding and knowledge. All parties want to make sure it’s the right combination of fits and you’ve got as high a likelihood of success as you possibly can when you go into something like this.”
CSI was founded in 1965 by John A. Williams, Sr. as a technological support service for local banks.
Today, it provides core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers.
“I wrote the business plan for CSI while I was a junior at the University of Kentucky,” said Williams. “It was at the advent of technology for the banking industry with the funny numbers across the bottom of the checks. It was going to increase the velocity of money.
“It’s been close to my heart for a long time. We have 1,300 employees across the United States.”
Williams said the question was how the company can grow in an industry with fewer banks.
“We’re very blessed with new opportunities for selling more banks, but long-term, CSI’s got to broaden its services that it delivers to the marketplace,” he said. “That takes capital, because you’ve got to go out and buy companies that have a high premium.
“We’ve bought several, but it’s been several years since we did. The premium has gotten higher, and private equity money will be an easier and better way to fill that niche and continue to grow the company. In that regard, (the sale is) probably timely, no question about it. The board made this decision and I am happy to support it.”
Paducah Mayor George Bray said the sale of CSI is good news for the city.
“CSI is the quintessential example of a homegrown company who has positively impacted Paducah and our surrounding community,” he said. “The sale of the firm to private equity is a milestone that all of us should embrace for future opportunities.
“Paducah has provided dynamic leadership and quality associates for CSI and will continue to in the future. We welcome the new owners to our community and are confident they will continue to see our community as a significant competitive advantage as they continue to grow the firm.”
Sandra Wilson is president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This is great news that CSI’s new owners, Centerbridge and Bridgeport, recognize the importance of maintaining the company’s local leadership and its headquarters in Paducah,” she said.
“CSI has and continues to be a big supporter of the community. We look forward to continuing to work with CSI under the leadership of CSI’s President and CEO David Culbertson and the CSI leadership team.”
She said that Williams served as the chairman of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce board in 1975 and continues to be active today.
Most recently, both CSI and Williams committed to be founding sponsors of the chamber’s new Leadership Center because “they believe in the mission of cultivating the next generation of leaders within our local community,” said Wilson, noting that Powless is serving on The Leadership Center board.
CSI leaders emphasize that the sale of the company is beneficial for both CSI and the city of Paducah.
“I think it’s a great day for CSI and the shareholders,” Powless said. “I think it’s a great day for Paducah. There are a lot of people in this area — shareholders and others — who have always been supportive of this organization.
“CSI continues to be a great place for people to have a career. We see that continuing, and our roots are very deep in this area.”
Centerbridge Partners is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — private equity, private credit and real estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors.
The firm was founded in 2005 and, as of June 2022, has about $34 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London.
Bridgeport Partners is a private investment firm with a long-term, value-oriented approach to investing. Bridgeport invests proprietary capital and partners with strategic sources of capital with a long-term orientation to support management teams and companies through industry and economic cycles.
